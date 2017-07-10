Normally wedged between the father of the bride speech and the best man speech, the groom’s speech needs to stand out! Here are the must-mentions for that all-important speech…

The father of the bride

Seeing as your speech is probably following the father of the bride, start of your speech by responding to what he said in his – even if that was taking the mick out of you a little bit. A witty, but not over-the-top reply will set a nice tone for the rest of your speech. Plus, remember to thank him for all he’s done for the wedding, especially if you’ve gone the traditional route with the bride’s fam paying for the whole shabang.

The bride’s family

Now to thank the rest of the bride’s family! Here you can tell all of your wedding guests about how they’ve helped you out with bringing this perfect day together, but also how they welcomed you into the family – chat about memories and let them know how special they’ve made you feel, and how special they are to you! It will mean a lot to them, trust us.

Your family

Your mum may have helped out your new wife with picking that all-important dress, your sisters might have had a few late nights making bunting for your big day, and your dad gave you some top advice on this speech; you’re bound to have a fair few thank yous to say to your own family. But this is your chance to not only thank them for all they’ve done toward the wedding, it’s a time to get a little bit (but not too) soppy. They helped get you to where you are today, aka one of the best days of your life.

The bridesmaids

Your bride’s VIP girls! You can’t get away without mentioning these girls, otherwise you might have a squad of matching pink dresses on your case once the speeches are over. Plus, if your new wife isn’t making a speech, she’ll most definitely want you to make a thing of how great they’ve been – even the bad bridesmaids will have had their advantages at some time during the wedding planning! Psst… make sure you tell them how beautiful they look, too. Take a leaf out of McFly’s Tom Fletcher’s book…

The groomsmen

Now, for your right hand men! Because choosing your groomsmen was probably one of your main tasks to do with the wedding (whilst choosing the bridesmaids was up to the bride, and family? Well that’s kind of beyond your control), there’s a lot you can mention; from why you chose them, through to what these little elves have been doing to help your big day run smoothly. But try not to go all out on the private jokes, the embarrassing or ‘You had to be there’ moments from the stag do; it’s likely that most of your wedding guests weren’t ‘there’ so just won’t get it.

The best man

After all, Batman couldn’t be without Robin, could he? The groom and the best man are usually inseparable during the highs and lows of wedding planning. The moment there’s any sign of bridezilla, the best man will know about it. We’re sure he’ll have been a huge support to you! Because you’ve had so many memories, you’ll have a lot to talk about. But remember to chat to your best man about what’s in his speech – you don’t want him repeating things that you’ve said in yours, do you?

Everyone else who helped

The list of everyone did bits and bobs towards the big day might be endless, but give the main helpers a shout out! Maybe you made the most of a close friend’s baking skills for your wedding cake, or maybe your relative is a keen dress maker? Big features like that deserve to be appreciated, and if you really don’t have time to get through the list of all the helpers, a shout out to the vague ‘everyone else who helped’ will do, but remember to give them a little thank you when you see them.

Your guests

Whilst they may not have contributed to the wedding planning process, your wedding guests deserve a bit of appreciation. Not only are they the people in your life that are worth inviting to celebrate your big day, they would have made an effort to be there. Some will have travelled a long way, most will have bought a new outfit, and almost all would have got you a special gift to congratulate you and your new wifey!

The bride

Obviously. A toast to the bride in your wedding speech is pretty crucial, but we’re sure you already knew that. Here’s where you talk about the effort that she’s put in, how well she’s done it, how beautiful she looks, and of course, how happy you are to be marrying her. But it’s not as simple as that! We’re not putting the words into your mouth – embellish it with a bit of nostalgia and sentimentality. Talking about the ‘little things’ about the bride will make it that extra bit special, for her and your guests. Here’s a little more on what the bride wants to hear in that speech of yours, just in case…

Need some more top tips? Check out these handy hints for your speech, and head to our Groom’s Advice section where you’ll find everything you need.