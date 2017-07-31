Wedding Beauty: 6 Ways To Naturally Hydrate Skin

How to hydrate your skin: The buildup preparation to your wedding can always seem a little stressful, with everything else to think about sometimes your skins health can take a back seat. However ensuring your skin gets the proper prep it needs prior to the day is imperative if you want that healthy and beautiful wedding glow.

There are many easy ways you can ensure your skin stays hydrated in the lead up to the wedding, with most of them being neither costly nor time-consuming, meaning you can focus your attention on other, more pressing things for the big day!

The power of Hyaluronic Acid

Originally used as a lip filler ingredient, Hyaluronic Acid has quickly become a vital element of every beauty expert’s skincare routine. Having previously had the reputation of being an unattainable ingredient with a significant price-tag attached, it can now be found practically anywhere, including high street drugstores. Hyaluronic acid, in short is an easy to use natural hydrating solution you can apply any time of day, aiming to hydrate and re-plump the skin leaving it looking and feeling fresh and dewy.

Top up your H2o Levels

It’s no secret that drinking 8 glasses of water a day is the simplest and cheapest way to keep your skin hydrated and looking fresh, however managing to drink this much can prove difficult when you lead such a busy life. Try keeping a reusable water bottle by your desk so you remember to top up each day.

Hydrating Sheet masks

Sheet masks have only really become a bit of a phenomenon in the UK over the past year or so, originating from the Korean beauty industry. Women are now swapping their much loved clay masks in favour of these easy to use, no mess masks. There are countless hydrating sheet masks available on the market at varying price tags all promoting similar benefits for the skin. With hyaluronic acid acting as the key ingredient, this allows your skin to enjoy a super-hydrating facial leaving your complexion plump and fresh.

[Related]

Facial Sprays

Hydrating facial sprays are perfect for busy woman who need to top up their skin hydration levels on the go. A quick spritz all over the face and neck instantly gives you a glowing complexion, eliminates that tight feeling and allows your skin to breathe. You can create your own spray using a hydrating ingredient such as rose water which can easily be homemade.

Rosehip Oil

Rosehip oil is a naturally rich source of essential fatty acids that re-hydrate dry, sun damaged skin and help to improve the appearance of wrinkles, scars, burns and stretch marks. Used regularly, it can completely change the look and feel of your skin. This will rejuvenate and kick-start those skin cells again.

Facials

If you can afford to spend a little more on your skin, why not treat yourself to a professional facial. Splurging on one of these once in a while can do wonders for your skin and give it a new lease of life within minutes. The skincare Specialists at Ellipse beauty have unveiled their new Light Facial device which help diminish fine lines, wrinkles and promote a radiant and fresh complexion, the perfect result for summer ready skin.

If you aren’t already clued up on your pre-wedding beauty routine here’s an insider’s guide to your Bridal Beauty Countdown!