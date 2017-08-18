3 New Wedding-worthy Cake Trends Pinterest Loves…

When it comes to designing a show stopping wedding cake, Pinterest is your best friend. From stacked fruit-filled naked cakes, to the minimalist one tiered wonder, precise clean lines and fanciful textures are satisfying our foodie feels right now!

Images: Pinterest

Fondant painting

For a design truly unique to your wedding day hand painted wedding cakes are the ‘hit thing’. From simple stripes and geometrics to intricate stain glass windows, cake art has never been so beautiful whether you want something abstract or sophisticated to fit with your big day theme.

Buttercream

Now well-established, the triumph of the humble naked cake has inspired cake designers to hand finish tiers with a complete fondant-style covering with a handmade spiral-like texture – that only a fluffy buttercream icing can create! The result is relaxed yet elegant and oh so romantic! Simpler the better? For added on-trend glamour, why not add a buttercream beading edge to each tier of a glossy two tiered white cake?!

Ruffles

If you want the dramatic rose petal layers for a wedding that’s all about the detail, ruffles are still all the rage. Piping techniques and fondant layering will achieve this A-lister look. Although time consuming, we think you’ll agree the result is breathtaking…

