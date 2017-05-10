Picture the scene: you’ve spent the morning being pampered with your best girls, you’re about to walk down the aisle, and you’re finally wearing your breathtaking dress for real. Where will you be for this most special moment?

Your venue is often the first thing you’ll book, with the date you choose guiding the rest of your planning. It’s important to do your research to ensure you absolutely adore the venue you choose and that it meets all of your needs. That’s why we’ve brought together our edit of wedding venues to consider this summer, so have a browse and see which of these beautiful wedding venues catches your eye…

The Gallivant

Set behind the sand dunes of Camber Sands, weddings at the Gallivant are relaxed, beautiful, delicious and almost always on an exclusive basis, so the restaurant with rooms is entirely yours.

Whether you are looking for a marriage ceremony, a renewal of vows or sand between your toes on the beach, the Gallivant is the perfect venue to celebrate your special occasion. Wherever you decide to get married, the team are on hand to help you every step of the way.

Your guests will be perfectly accommodated in one of twenty beautifully calm and relaxing bedrooms. Decorated with an eye to the Hamptons, they each boast supremely comfortable beds featuring king or super-king Hypnos mattresses, plump goose/duck down pillows and duvets, and the best bed linen.

The Beach Hut is The Gallivant’s beautiful treatment room. A peaceful oasis to enjoy a deeply relaxing massage, restoring facial, manicure or pedicure – it’s the perfect treat for a pre-wedding pamper with your nearest and dearest.

The real reason to have your wedding at The Gallivant however is the food. The team proudly source virtually all the fresh ingredients from within 10 miles, so the quality of their produce is remarkable and an environmentally sustainable model, too.

In 2015, The Gallivant was awarded ‘Three Star Sustainability Champion’ status by the SRA, their highest award. In 2014 the restaurant was also included in Square Meals Top 100 UK restaurants and The Sunday Times Top 100 UK Hotels list.

To find out more and book a viewing, visit thegallivant.co.uk

Blair Castle

Blair Castle is a regal venue that offers an inspiring range of rooms, opulent backdrops, romantic interiors and the most spectacular of gardens in which to celebrate your special day.

The incredible ballroom can comfortably seat up to 220 people and yet is still welcoming and intimate enough to seat 80. With the secret door opening from the ballroom into the Banvie Hall – a modern glass room with stunning views over the gardens – it really is the perfect mix of modern versus traditional grandeur.

Blair Castle and its surrounding gardens are perfect in any season, with options for a drinks receptions on the lawn in the warmer months and open fires in the ballroom through the colder months. The extensive grounds offer the perfect backdrop for your wedding photography with landscaped areas, walled gardens and rivers to explore. The Estate also has a selection of varied accommodation to suit all the family. Blair Castle is the perfect venue to start your new life together, so please get in touch for more information using the contact details below.

For more information, please contact Jackie Stones – Weddings and Events Co-ordinator, who will take care of every detail for you on Jackies@blair-castle.co.uk or 01796 481 207 and visit Blair Castle’s website.

Willington Hall Hotel

Willington Hall is one of Cheshire’s best kept secrets. A country house wedding venue set within 17 acres of manicured gardens and parkland, Willington Hall is a family-run Cheshire wedding venue, with over three generations of experience.

Built in 1829, Willington Hall has a romantic charm with intimate spaces offering historic glimpses into life in a country house. And located just 10 minutes outside Chester with views across the Cheshire plain and towards North Wales, it’s equally beautiful when you step outside. Your guests will love this secluded country house wedding venue, tucked away in the foot of the Willington Hills yet easily accessible by major road links from Chester, Warrington, Manchester, and the Wirral peninsular.

Willington Hall has four licensed ceremony rooms and a garden temple located in the hotel grounds that is also licensed to hold a civil ceremony. The venue can cater for up to 150 people for a sit-down wedding breakfast and up to 180 for the evening reception. As a hotel, all catering is provided from their own kitchen, and their chefs are passionate about using the freshest quality ingredients in their dishes.

Call or email Willington Hall Hotel now to arrange a viewing and visit their website.

Eden Barn

Nestled below the stunning North Pennines Area of Natural Beauty is where you’ll encounter Eden Barn, an exclusive and intimate wedding venue that will immerse your guests in the charm and character of Cumbria’s enchanting Upper Eden Valley.

The traditional Westmorland stone barn has a unique rustic elegance that enables you to individually tailor it to suit your occasion.

Eden Barn is a family-run business and they believe that weddings should be fun, relaxed, enjoyable to arrange and personal to you. That is why you are able to hire Eden Barn and it’s secluded setting exclusively for two days, the day before for event preparation and throughout your wedding day itself. If your desire is to find a venue that enables you to choose all your own suppliers, including the caterer, to create your dream day, then Eden Barn offers you that luxury.

It is also a licensed wedding venue, allowing you and your partner to exchange vows under the captivating canopy of festoon lights. For couples seeking a church wedding, Eden Barn is close to several historic Churches.

The website highlights the excellent range of accommodation nearby, which offers your guests an enjoyable stay in the captivating Eden Valley.

Ceremony/Reception seating capacity: 126 guests. Evening Reception: 200 guests

To find out more or book a viewing, visit edenbarn.co.uk

The Olde Bell

Every season showcases a wedding in stunning form at The Olde Bell. With majestic blossoming spring to the earthy autumnal shades and wintery white backdrops, there’s something particularly special about the spectrum of colour in summer.

If you are looking to tie the knot in the warmer months, The Olde Bell is a truly spectacular and unique venue, dating back to 1135. Located in the stunning Berkshire countryside and a short walk from the River Thames, you will fall in love with the beauty and history the inn boasts.

The Victorian Malthouse offers four original function rooms and the grand drawing room to host your ceremony and evening reception. Surrounded by its own privately walled gardens, the building gives you your own secluded and exclusive wedding venue. Overnight guests can also stay on site as the Malthouse comprises of 14 bedrooms – it can literally be all yours!

If you are looking for the tradition and grandeur of a Great British barn wedding, then our Tudor Tithe Barn can host your special day for up to 180 guests. So whatever you’re looking for, you can celebrate your summer wedding in the majesty of this unique venue.

There are so many reasons to book…

Wonderful Choice of Historic Venues | Available Seven Days A Week | Exclusive Use | Outside Marquee Space | Overnight Accommodation | Full Menu & Wine Tastings | Locally Sourced Food, Some From Our Own Kitchen Garden | Your Own In-House Wedding Planner

Get in touch for more details or book a viewing at theoldebell.co.uk

The Altonwood

Since opening their first venue in 1999, The Altonwood Group have established themselves as first class venues in Surrey and Kent with a reputation for excellent cuisine and oustanding service.

There are three stunning venue locations on offer at The Altonwood Group’s Westerham, Surrey National and Woldingham Golf Clubs, all of which are easily accessible from the M25 motorway and within a 25-mile radius of London.

Each venue is tastefully decorated in contemporary style to reflect its own personality with decorative features, including open fireplaces and balconies, offering impressive views over the courses with their lakes and fountains.

When you book an event with The Altonwood Group, you don’t just get the venue; you buy into a level of service unprecedented locally.

The Altonwood Group employ experts in their field; people with a real love for the hospitality industry who are dedicated to ensuring your occasion is the best it can be, while also making sure your experience is an enjoyable and stress-free one! From the moment you book, you will be appointed a dedicated event manager to oversee your event and work with you to ensure it is exactly the way you want it to be.

Idyllic locations with endless photo opportunities make The Altonwood Group venues the perfect choice for your special day.

Find out more at altonwoodgroup.co.uk.

Ever After: A Dartmoor Wedding

Wow your guests with this 46-acre Dartmoor private estate, where a glass-roofed outdoor terrace with indoor fire and under-cover garden give a destination wedding feel.

Wake up in the 18th-century honeymoon cottage with a private deck overlooking the landscaped gardens.

Get married in the open-sided oak and stone barn licensed for 120 guests, linger over fizz and canapés on the extensive lawns, maybe organise a croquet tournament. Stroll along the river walk or venture into the woods for wedding photos you’ll treasure forever.

If it rains, stay dry and warm under the glass-roofed outdoor terrace with a solid floor bespoke marquee, which still feels wonderfully in touch with the landscape. In the evening, enjoy the gardens lit with fairy lights and candles and take to the white LED starlit dance floor to the band or DJ of your choice.

The venue’s caterers provide locally sourced food, updated according to the season. You can download the menu suggestions from the Ever After website.

At Ever After: A Dartmoor Wedding, you can the wedding you want, whether it’s sleek and elegant or boho-chic. Exclusive use comes as standard and the owner is a graduate of the luxury wedding planning Niemierko Academy.

This is a contemporary wedding venue with wow factor, whatever the weather. Find out more at Ever After: A Dartmoor Wedding.