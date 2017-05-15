You might think we’re crazy, but there are plenty of reasons why getting married this year is a great idea!

Don’t worry about missing out on all the best places – if you’re flexible with your dates then you’ll find that there are a lot of stunning venues that can still provide you with your perfect wedding day. And what’s more, you might find that you can make huge savings on many of them too! Country House Wedding Venues share six of the most incredible wedding venues across the country where you could hold an unforgettable wedding in 2017.

(gaynespark.co.uk) Gaynes Park, Essex

This romantic barn venue beautifully combines the contemporary and traditional to provide a setting like no other. With idyllic grounds and lush surroundings, an exquisite Orangery in which to say your vows, and an impressive reception space full of rustic charm, this venue is truly unmissable. With £1,000 off all remaining dates in 2017, it could be the perfect place for your wedding day this year!

(swynfordmanor.com) Swynford Manor, Cambridgeshire

Bold, beautiful and breathtaking, Swynford Manor provides the most luxurious of weddings and is truly unmistakable. With a striking black, white and grey colour scheme, opulent décor and amazing accommodation for you and your guests, this is certainly a venue for those wanting a unique setting. Celebrate in your stylish and glamorous surroundings and make a great saving with your entire wedding in 2017 for just £6,495!

(pentneyabbey.com) Pentney Abbey, Norfolk

We guarantee you won’t have seen a wedding venue like this before! Pentney Abbey’s magnificent Gatehouse provides a dramatic backdrop for your day as well as a remarkable place to exchange your vows. Explore the stunning grounds and soak up the rolling countryside with a drinks reception, before indulging in a mouthwatering feast in the grand Tudor Barn. This delightful venue still has a few key dates available, but they won’t be around for long!

(mythebarn-weddings.co.uk) Mythe Barn, Leicestershire

A picturesque contemporary barn venue set in rolling farmland, Mythe Barn is the perfect escape to the country. It has been purpose-built to play host to the most amazing weddings and comes with a wonderful charm and style for a relaxed day. The Oak Barn is a breathtaking place to say “I do”, with exposed beams and a limestone floor for a beautiful country feel. You can even take your ceremony outside for a true country experience. Save an incredible £2,000 on all remaining 2017 dates!

(blackwellgrange.co.uk) Blackwell Grange, Warwickshire

The incredible new venue is one of the most visually stunning places to get married that you’ll find, and boasts a fusion of lovingly restored farm buildings and exquisite contemporary décor to make your wedding day extra special. Tie the knot in the authentic Thatch Barn and revel in your idyllic surroundings while exploring all of Blackwell Grange’s beautiful outside space. Speak to them about offers, incredible late dates and all the other reasons that make this wedding venue in the Cotswolds a must-see.

(curradinebarns.co.uk) Curradine Barns, Worcestershire

We could talk about how wonderful this venue is forever, but quite simply if you’re looking for an unforgettable escape in the country, this is the venue for you. With an atmospheric, chapel-like ceremony barn, delightful Gazebo and grounds for outdoor weddings, and a luxurious honeymoon cottage and private garden, it’s one venue that really has it all. What could be better? Well, how about saving £1,500 off all remaining dates in 2017!