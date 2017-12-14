Whether you are planning a wedding of royal proportions, or an intimate ceremony à deux, your choice of wedding venue is almost certainly the biggest decision you will make.

At Wedding Ideas, we have spent 14 years researching and writing about Britain’s best venues, as well as featuring weddings from far and wide, so we really understand what couples are looking for. With this Venues’ edition, we bring you some of the finest locations across the land, along with ideas and advice from our archives. What we do know is that when you have found your dream venue and set a date, the fun begins!

What’s inside…

A hotlist of 2018’s best wedding venues, from rustic to waterfront to city chic, PLUS…

How to choose your venue

Questions to ask your venue

Ultimate guide to venue styling and decor

Entertainment ideas to ensure the happiest of guests

How to get the best wedding photographs

On the day tips to make your big day brilliant

How to plan a destination wedding

Six real-life weddings; real couples show you how they created their dream day