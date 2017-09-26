Wedding Style Inspiration: English Country Castle Romance
Immerse yourself in the romance of this 21st century wedding style meets beautiful English country house Nonsuch Mansion in Surrey. A stunning Georgian gem with elegant high ceilings, stained windows, detailed features and fireplaces. Prepare to fall in love with this fairytale…
The dress is a jaw-dropping gown named Annabella, designed with elegant lace and hand-beaded embellishments. A timeless and classic look to compliment the surroundings. The second dress is a lace two-piece dress Aurelia with a structured satin silk skirt. The look is finished with a classic veil from Victoria Millensime. The beautifully beaded shoes were provided by Emmy London completing the bridal look.
The breath-taking and beautiful flowers were supplied by the very talented Liz Indigo Jones from Blue Sky Flowers. We were in love with all the floral styling especially the breath-taking archway with vibrant blush tones and lush wild foliage. The bouquet was a beautiful hand tied bouquet with Ohara Roses, Blush Ranunculus, Hydrangea, Stocks, Sweet Avalanche, Anemones, Jasmise and Lilac and Parrot Tulips and was fastened with a soft pale blush ribbon from Pompom Blossom.
Behind The Scenes…
The fireplace was also one of our favourite features with wild foliage matched with pretty candle sticks and a large urn with high centrepiece flowers. The lanterns from Nonsuch Mansion and Couvert created an even more beautiful setting for the archway and fireplace.
We created a unique food setting with gold tones and candlelight complimented with rich fruit colours and a true English heritage and love for literature.
The dining table was a luxe, classic and creative design incorporating white linen matched with blush and gold tones to add additional texture and intertwined between gold candle sticks and tea lights to give a natural and elegant candlelight. The beautiful tableware gold charger plates and gold cutlery was supplied by Couvert including fine decorative glassware with gold details matched with a soft blush table runner from Pompom Blossom.
