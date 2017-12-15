Wedding Shoes: Bridal Heels V Bridal Flats?!

There isn’t a girl in this land who truly believes that they will be comfier in heels than they will in bridal flats. And it’s not just about height, or fashion, it’s about what you are going to feel most comfortable in to carry you through the day. Yes, the day – the biggest day of your life.

As sexy and as striking as heels can be, their real value lies in how they make you feel and how you project that feeling to your guests. If you feel your most beautiful best, it really doesn’t matter how high your heels are. Fabulous flats might not be so easy to find but there are heaps of brilliant options out there if you’ve made your decision. Remember, it’s all about how you feel and not what you are wearing on your feet…