Essential Wedding Planning Jobs To Do As Soon As You Get Engaged!

“When it came to planning my own big day, I decided to put together checklists, a wall planner and budget planner so that I knew what needed to be done, when and the costs involved. I married my wonderful husband 5 years ago, and to this day I still have people saying how perfect it was. I honestly believe I couldn’t have made it that way without being as organised as I was.” Emma Wright, Organised Tubes

‘When I started the company The Organised Tubes, it was important that I created a compact organisation capsule, that would provide newly engaged couples with all the essential advice and checklists they would need in one place!”



5 Essential Stages Of Wedding Planning

Bridal Party

As soon as you get engaged it’s time to get your bridal party together. The sooner you do this the easier planning will be. Choose your maid of honour, bridesmaids, best man and ushers. You can then start to delegate small tasks so that you aren’t doing everything yourself.

Venue It’s important to think about the theme/style of your wedding simultaneously with the type of venue you’d like. Make sure you explore all of your local venues or your chosen area. If you wish to go abroad, get in touch with wedding planners in that country. If you already have a date in mind, make sure you check that date is available before going to view it, to avoid disappointment. Photographer Booking your photographer should be on your priority list right after your venue. Once your wedding date is secured with your venue, make sure your desired photographer is available on this date as soon as possible. A good wedding photographer will usually be booked up a year in advance. Planning

Planning your wedding effectively is the most crucial part of a bride-to-be’s to do list. We The Organised Tubes offers a complete wedding checklist from start to finish with tick boxes to tick off as you go (So satisfying!) Keeping track of what to do and when is so important and can help in avoiding any forgetful moments. Organised Tubes also include a budget planner so you can keep track of how much you have allocated for everything and what you have already spent.

Dress

This is the biggy!! This is the best part of planning a wedding, choosing your dress or dresses (if you plan on having two or three!). Make sure your dress reflects your personality and your wedding theme in small ways. Make several appointments in one day, so you can compare on the same day. Ensure you have the most trusted members of your bridal party with you to help with this big decision!