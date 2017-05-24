Documentary, reportage, fine art, film… Unless you went to art school, you’re probably at least a little bit baffled when it comes to wedding photography styles.

That’s where this handy guide comes in. Looking through different photographer’s portfolios is a great way to establish whether they’d be a good fit for your own wedding, but there’s more to it than that. You want to choose a photographer who’ll make you feel comfortable, capture you in your best light, and give you as much or little direction as you need.

That’s why we’ve compiled this essential guide to wedding photography styles. Trusted photographers talk you through three key approaches so you know what to expect and can better decide on the perfect photographer for you.

Creative wedding photography

“A wedding day rarely runs exactly to plan and being able to roll with the unexpected and emotional moments is what makes it such a joy to shoot for a creative photographer.

If you’re stuck inside your venue or limited to the car park because it’s pouring with rain and those lovely rustic fields have turned into a dress-destroying mud bath (hello British summertime!), having someone with an eye for quirky detail, lighting and composition can turn what may seem like a mundane location into something beautiful and unique.

If you’re a relaxed bride and groom who trust in your photographer’s skill and want a true reflection of your wedding day, with a little extra artistic flair, a creative wedding photographer could be for you!”

Eleanor Jane Weddings

Fine art photography

“I would describe fine art photography as a painting inside of a photograph. It’s more than just an image – it’s art in its own right.

Fine art photography stands out through its soft focus, pastel colour palette and beautiful use of light. The photos reveal a romance that stands the test of time. Each frame is thoroughly thought out and prepared to create luminous, dream-like images.

Photography has gone through many phases throughout the years, with certain editing styles becoming popular for short periods and then losing momentum. Fine art photography creates clean, crisp, beautifully lit images that will last for hundreds of years.

Many couples opt for fine art photography because they want direction. They want to know they are being photographed in the most flattering way.

Careful consideration is spent with each couple to create natural, emotive images. Images that pay attention to every little detail and capture fleeting moments between family and friends. These photographs are then edited to fit in seamlessly with your final album of images.

I adopt a documentary approach for the remainder of the wedding day.”

Jessica Reeve Photography

Documentary Photography