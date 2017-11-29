7 Perfect Wedding Morning Presents These Real Brides Loved!

Wedding mornings are filled with emotion, making them the perfect moment to deliver a heartfelt gift to the happy bride. We asked seven real brides to share the wedding morning presents that they received (and loved!) to help you find ideas for your own.

This lovely list includes plenty of wedding morning presents for the bride from the groom, but there are sisters, fathers and friends getting in on the action, too. So whatever your special connection to the bride, you’ll find a present she’ll love in this guide. Happy gifting!

Laura:

“My necklace was a gift from Craig a few days before the wedding. It features a little crystal snowflake pendant, which was perfect for our winter wedding and went beautifully with my dress.”

Elaine:

“I wore a beautiful bracelet from my bridesmaids that had the flower of Scotland on it, a beautiful Swarovski crystal bracelet from Ben, which he gifted to me on the morning of the wedding, and a blue tanzanite ring from my dad. South Africa has always been a special place for my family and he bought it on his most recent holiday. I couldn’t stop staring at it all day.”

Tracy:

“Dennis bought me a beautiful pearl and crystal Tiffany bracelet as a present on our wedding day.”

Gracie:

“My sister Sophie gifted me beautiful pearl earrings to wear on the big day.”

Kayli:

“I had a second pair of shoes to change into in the evening, which were my wedding present from Matt. He chose the ‘Wifey for Lifey’ design by Sophia Webster.”

Nicole:

“My sister delivered a gift from Gary to me on the morning of our wedding. It was a beautiful diamond tennis bracelet, which was a complete surprise, but it went beautifully with my engagement ring and diamond wedding band.”

Emma:

“Adam gave me a pearl necklace and earrings set to accessorise with. They complemented my pearl and lace butterfly hair slide perfectly.”

If these brides have convinced you that jewellery is the way to go, these are the six pieces of jewellery you need to see!

And if you’re a bride on the hunt for the perfect present for your man, these 10 grooms’ gift ideas offer all the inspiration you’ll need.