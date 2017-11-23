Wedding Floral Trends 2018
Christmas is a magical time for parties and weddings, drawing upon the festive decorations and flowers, however January through to March can often be over-looked. Sue Barnes, managing director, and founder of Lavender Green Flowers, shares floral trends for tying the knot in style from Winter into Spring.
Dramatic For Winter
‘In January we can work with masses of topiary which we usually like to display in beautiful pots. Potted hyacinths, snowdrops, narcissi and muscari also inject an element of spring into even the coldest of winter months.’
‘Big savoy cabbages, for example, look great mixed in with flowers and foliage. People often want architectural flowers and plants, and at certain times of year (e.g. Feb-March) there can be very few around, so these are good options. Cabbages are like massive peonies, and they look incredible when dusted with a frosting powder. They can be especially effective in the countryside, mixed in with grey/green Seneccio, Eucalyptus or Rosemary foliage. The drama of a large cabbage is a great foil for the more delicate flowers.’ Sue Barnes, Founder, Lavender Green
‘A cooler palette of blues, purples and whites is never out of season at this time of year and the frosted, wintry velvet flower look is very luxurious. Choices can be somewhat limited, but Amaryllis, Ranunculas, Hyacinths and Waxflower are my favourites. Contrast these with deep burgundy, pink and red shades for designs with a rich warm feel. Remember the weather is actually on your side for a winter wedding – flowers love the cooler temperatures.’ Alice Groom, Head of Client & Design Projects, Lavender Green
Spring Delicates
‘The foliage-only trend is still storming on and not looking to change in 2018. I would recommend adding in soft Eucalyptus and Seneccio over the Winter months and as Spring approaches introduce lots of fresh fragrances with herbs like Mint and Lemon Thyme’. Maddie Dawkins
‘For early Spring, I love large displays of fresh green and grey foliage, with white, lilac and pale blue flowers. Moss is also continuing to play an important part which, when displayed with birch and candles creates a natural, relaxed and effortless look. Eucalyptus, apple blossom, jasmine and grape hyacinth all look incredible with paper-whites, ‘Honeymoon’ tulips and Hellebores.’ Alice Groom