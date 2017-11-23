Wedding Floral Trends 2018

Christmas is a magical time for parties and weddings, drawing upon the festive decorations and flowers, however January through to March can often be over-looked. Sue Barnes, managing director, and founder of Lavender Green Flowers, shares floral trends for tying the knot in style from Winter into Spring.

Dramatic For Winter

‘In January we can work with masses of topiary which we usually like to display in beautiful pots. Potted hyacinths, snowdrops, narcissi and muscari also inject an element of spring into even the coldest of winter months.’

‘Big savoy cabbages, for example, look great mixed in with flowers and foliage. People often want architectural flowers and plants, and at certain times of year (e.g. Feb-March) there can be very few around, so these are good options. Cabbages are like massive peonies, and they look incredible when dusted with a frosting powder. They can be especially effective in the countryside, mixed in with grey/green Seneccio, Eucalyptus or Rosemary foliage. The drama of a large cabbage is a great foil for the more delicate flowers.’ Sue Barnes, Founder, Lavender Green