Instagram hashtags step aside. Snapchat’s striding onto the bridal scene and with it come some of the sweetest personalised wedding filters we’ve ever seen. Let us introduce you to the gurus who make those ‘aww-worthy’ Snapchats happen – Geofilter XYZ.

While creating a hashtag has been a great way to group the photographs your guests take on social media, they are married by text and not by appearance. As a result, the photographs never quite become that virtual wedding album you wished for right after the wedding. They lack that special something.

That’s where Geofilter XYZ’s wedding Snapchat filters come in. Framing each photograph, your personalised wedding filter will unite all of your guests’ photos in one cohesive celebration of your day. Just think how lovely it will be to flick through them as a married couple the very next morning – there’s no waiting around or lengthy editing period for these photographs. Plus, with this personalised filter, you’re guaranteed to have the cutest of newlyweds’ selfies!

And these filters aren’t solely limited to a picture of you and your groom in wedding attire. You can have the details of your outfits replicated (even down to your dramatic cathedral-length train or bouquet!).

It’s a given that your names and wedding date will also be included, but you can also have the design pick out decorative accents (think your choice of centrepiece blooms or fairy lights), or your theme (try 1920’s Gatsby glamour…) to really bring a sense of your wedding and style as a couple to life.

Your family members are also welcome to become part of the design, furry and four-legged included. So, if your beloved hound simply has to be a part of your big day, then why not feature them in your filter too?

Having a specific wedding filter may even encourage those otherwise less inclined to snap to give it a go for the occasion. With a group of guests making the most of every selfie or photo opportunity, you can rest assured that all of the best memories from your wedding (the good, the beautiful and the funny!) will be captured for you to look back on and reminisce – for just long enough.

Since the Geofilter XYZ wedding Snapchat filters work so well when other people are involved, we think they’d be a fun addition to any hen party or stag do, too. Of course, some things might be better kept under wraps, but these are occasions when memories will be made and friends will definitely be photographing them, so we say, do it in customized style! There’s always the added benefit that Snapchats are programmed to disappear, so any less-than-flattering angles or embarrassing moments won’t stick around for too long…

Social media has such a strong presence in our daily lives now that couples often choose to embrace it on their wedding day. Needless to say that a bespoke wedding Snapchat filter from Geofilter XYZ is now topping our tech wish lists as the cutest addition to the world of weddings and social media. They are just too sweet and too personal to resist – as any addition to your celebrations should be!

