You can do a favour to more people than just your guests when you choose to gift each guest a charity wedding favour. Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation tell us more…

Weddings can become something of a spectacle, a huge event. But no matter how big the party, at their core, weddings will always be about celebrating love, life and the possibilities they bring.

Rebecca Shellard-Renna used her wedding as a perfect opportunity to remember and celebrate the life of her best friend, actress Lucy Bowen, who died of lung cancer at the young age of 32. This is Rebecca’s story…

“I met Lucy when I was 11 in comprehensive school. Lucy was in my form and I knew straight away we would be good friends. We were very different but got on really well and had the same sense of humour – in fact Lucy was one of the funniest people you could ever hope to meet. I have so many memories of laughing until I couldn’t breathe. She was larger than life, a massive drama queen (she went on to become an actress!), extremely thoughtful and just so much fun.

It came as such a shock when Lucy was diagnosed with lung cancer at the age of 32. We were devastated to learn that the tumour had spread and there was little doctors could do. She lived just three months after her diagnosis.

Lucy had been so excited about my wedding. I had never seen the point of traditional favours such as sweets, so it seemed like a fitting tribute having the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation wedding favours to honour her.

As I lay them on everyone’s place sittings, I had a chance to think about Lucy and how much she meant to me. On the day I felt like she was there with me, through the reading during the ceremony (which was a poem Lucy had written for me and my husband), the quaffing of prosecco – her favourite drink – during the reception, and, of course, the wedding favours.

Our guests thought they were lovely – many of them had never seen a wedding favour in aid of charity before and thought it was a really great idea. We received a lot of comments about it being a lovely way to remember Lucy.

Seeing my friends wearing their badges gives me a lot of comfort – when someone close to you dies, you want to keep their memory alive, and you don’t want anyone to forget them. The pin badges are a little reminder that people remember Lucy and how amazing she was. A friend of mine sends me pictures of her wearing the pin from different places around the world, which is really sweet.

You’re giving people a little memento of your day at the same time as helping to fund research into lung cancer. It’s a no brainer!”

Find out more about a Roy Castle charity wedding favour:

For more information on remembering loved ones through wedding favours, please visit roycastle.org/weddings