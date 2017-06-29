12 Wedding Entertainment Ideas From Real Wedded Couples.
Our featured couples know how to host a wedding to remember, so who better to turn to for the best wedding entertainment ideas to kick off your celebrations in some serious style?! And if these aren’t enough we’ve got plenty more guest pleasing ideas to get everyone mingling!
Heart Strings
“Fourtissimo, our string quartet, were fantastic, even arranging a special piece of music especially for Claudio which really added to the magic during our ceremony.” Sally and Claudio then enlisted harpist, Erika Kelly to take over for the drinks reception.
Strike A Pose
“We wanted a photo booth but felt that they were a little overdone. Luckily I had seen the Moon Booth a few years ago and decided that was the one for us because it’s so unique! The majority of our guests had never seen one before so it was an instant talking point and every guest went in at least once,” Laura and David reveal.
Love Birds
Annie and James, whose wedding features on page 68, chose a nod to international wedding tradition when they released doves at their drinks reception. “Standing beside the lake and watching the doves fly into the distance was amazing, it’s something we will always remember.”
Care For A Caricature?
Helen & David hired Ian Art, a caricaturist to entertain guests on their wedding day. “Our guests loved him!” The bonus? The sketches could double up as your wedding favours or act as unique, light-hearted keepsakes to remember the day by.
Top Of The Scots
“It was important to us that our entertainment included everyone,” explain Hannah and William, “so we chose the well-known Licence to Ceilidh – a young band with great spirit that matched our upbeat personalities. We kept our choice secret until the big day so our guests were thrilled when they discovered the surprise!”
Centre Stage
After being voted the favourite by F on and TJ’s family, band Monty Duo, booked through Function Central, played during the reception. “They were immense! The staff at the venue said they had never seen the dance floor so packed, and they performed a range of music to suit all age groups, even providing a DJ service between sets.”
Garden Games Galore
“We had boules, croquet and quoits to entertain guests during the canapés,” Sarah and Thomas tell us. Other favourites among our featured couples include giant jenga, fete games like Wellington boot throwing and sack races, and even space hoppers!
Magic Moments
What better way to spice up your drinks reception than with a few tricks to amaze your guests? “Our magician, Etienne the French Magician, was fantastic and really made the cocktail hour – we still talk about him now!” smile Beth and James.
Playing With Fire
“We hired re dancers from Circus Brighton for the evening performance after seeing similar on holiday in Thailand. They let us choose the music and choreographed their dance to t,” say Laura and Fraser.
Place Your Bets!
To complement the jukebox and disco lights, Hailey and Jonathan hired roulette and blackjack casino games from Fun Casino Events in Norwich to ensure their adult guests had
a brilliant time. Younger attendees didn’t miss out though, dividing their time between the cookie and candy bar and bubble machine…
Disco Tech!
Lisa and Matthew lucked out with their DJ, Bill Downs who was the guitarist for their reception, singer for their first dance and then disk jockey into the night for their unforgettable party. For a disco to remember, why not go for the ultra cool silent variety? With multiple channels to choose from, there’ll be tunes to please every guest – Silent Noize Events are the professionals to help you pull it off.
Sparks Fly
For Samantha and Mel, reworks were a fitting finale to their perfect day. “Guests were ushered onto the balcony and there was a breathtaking rework display which lit up the night sky in a myriad of vibrant colours,” Samantha recalls.If your venue doesn’t permit an entire display, why not ask whether a sparkler send off might be possible instead?
By Lauren Fraser
