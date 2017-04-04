Nine brides on how they found the one and their dress search, with one bride not getting the feeling until the big day itself…

Amy

“With a clear idea of what dress I wanted, it was just a case of finding it! I found my Essense of Australia dress online and looked up my nearest stockist. I didn’t just find my dress there, I also found Anna and Marion, who made sure my dress was perfect and even advised me on how to sit comfortably in my gown!

My lace dress had a sweetheart neckline and pretty sleeves with a modern low back. I went home to think about it before buying – and that’s exactly what I did! I couldn’t stop thinking about it, so the next day, I ordered it.”

Jaime

Jaime’s dress came from The Wedding Dress Shop in Wimbledon and was the first one she tried on! “I picked ‘Vicenta’ by Atelier Pronovias for the gorgeous long train – it might not have been practical, but when would I ever get the chance to wear something like it again?”

The design stunned with a crepe mermaid shape, nude details and a sheer illusion tulle bodice with lace appliqués.

Keeley

“It was the first dress I tried, a white lace gown by Ronald Joyce with a high neckline, made from satin with a satin belt. On the wedding morning I felt so excited as I put it on, but also a little nervous – I’m not a lover of attention!”

Charlotte

A mammoth search of 40 dresses stood between Charlotte and her dream Zahavit Tshuba two-piece.

“It was completely different, made by a designer based in Israel, and I got it from Les Trois Soeurs in Canary Wharf. The top had pearls scattered across it and a small row of pearls were the only detail on the illusion back. The dress had a long tulle train with a shimmer powder beneath to add colour. It was unlike anything else I had ever seen, perfect for our destination wedding. Our chateau venue was so glamorous, I had to wear a dress to match!”

Sally

“My dress was everything I hated… until I tried it on. Suddenly this big, sparkly, fussy dress felt perfect and made me feel so beautiful.”

The Justin Alexander tulle ballgown featured beading, embroidery and corded lace, coupled with an illusion neckline and chapel-length train.

Vanessa

“My Morilee gown featured a lace and beaded bodice which was fitted to the hips before flaring out into a full tulle skirt. I loved the intricate, vintage looking beading around the sweetheart neckline that flowed all the way down the back. I knew my dress was the one when I first tried it on, but I didn’t get ‘the feeling’ until our wedding day. My dress made me feel incredibly special and I’d had my heart set on the style since before we got engaged, it was perfect!”

Gemma

“I didn’t choose my dress, it chose me!” The gown in question? A Justin Alexander sheer chiffon number, featuring a sewn in pearl and diamond belt with similar embellishment around the neckline.

“I added a cowl back and removed the capped sleeves,” Gemma tells us. “As soon as I put it on the dress hugged my body and smoothed out my shape. It looked so classic and I know that when I look back in 20 years it will still be a timeless gown.”

Jessica

“I tried on so many dresses and although I found some nice ones, I still wanted to change them in some ways. I’ve always made clothes, so I decided to go for it and make my own. I made the entire gown from fabric with floral embroidery and beading, with the help of my mother, and stitched each embroidered piece onto the bodice, belt and straps.

I felt like me wearing it, with a delicate vintage feel but sparkle and a modern shape. It was really comfortable and soft underneath, so I could even run around and play badminton in it!”

Samantha

“I will never forget the feeling I got when I found the one. It happened for me at the second boutique I visited – the White Room in Southwell – where I picked out lots of dresses to try but saved the best until last. It was a Jesus Peiro gown, made from pure silk. The quality of its shape and plainly elegant design had me hooked. My mum passed me an Augusta Jones vintage-style lace overlay and we’d created my perfect dress!”