You are swaying towards the idea of getting married abroad, but choosing the right setting can be really difficult. Do you go luxury, beach, city hall chic or is rustic provencal more your style?!

With the help of the experts at Destination2.co.uk, we can help you settle on your dream wedding destination once and for all!

Simply answer the following questions to find out in which romantic setting you’ll be saying “I do!”

1. What type of wedding look do you like most?

2. What’s your preferred wedding transport?

Stretch limo Vintage bus Walking Black cab

3. What’s your favourite bouquet?

4. What type of drinks would you like served at your wedding?

Champagne Teapots serving gin cocktails Cold beer Kir Royales

5. What type of food?

Three course elegant meal to impress Street food and sharing platters Fresh seafood and barbecue An intimate meal at a local, family-run restaurant

6. Which word would you use to describe your dream wedding?

Glamour Rustic Picturesque Intimate

7. What’s your dream wedding dress?

8. Which celebrity’s wedding style are you most drawn to?

9. What is the most important aspect of your destination wedding?

A picture perfect setting To enjoy an alfresco wedding amongst natural beauty Guaranteed sunshine! To enjoy an on-budget and fuss-free wedding with your closest friends and family

10. Which phrase describes you best as a couple?

Extravagant Vintage Sun seekers Simplistic – As long as you’re together it doesn’t matter

The Perfect Wedding Destination to suit YOUR style is…

Mostly As – Dubai

You want glitz, glamour and your big day to be the stuff that dreams are made of. If you want to be princess for the day, Dubai is your destination. With seven star luxury hotels, gourmet chefs, butler service, year-round sunshine and lavish venues, this is the perfect place to hold your wedding where your every whim is guaranteed to be catered for.

Mostly Bs – Tuscany

You’re a bohemian bride-to-be who wants a homegrown, vintage-style wedding. Tuscany is the perfect backdrop for this type of wedding where wild flowers bloom, ancient churches ring wedding bells and old barns double up as dream-like reception venues. Seat your guests down on hay bales, drink icy cocktails and feast on big sharing platters. This a wedding party that is relaxed, rustic and pretty as a picture.

Mostly Cs – Bali

Beach weddings are for the free-spirited bride who wants a picture-perfect setting. In our opinion, Bali is the ultimate location for a beach wedding. Assemble your guests on the shore and in a simple maxi dress, exchange vows to the sound of the sea. Afterwards you can watch the sunset, toast your nuptials and look forward to dancing on the beach as a married couple. Moments do not get more perfect than this.

Mostly Ds – New York

For the bride who wants an intimate wedding with a focus on the promise you’re making to each other – a city hall wedding in New York is the chicest choice. Choose a gorgeous 50s-style frock, a select group of loved ones and afterwards celebrate your nuptials over an intimate meal. This is the perfect wedding for a couple who wants to avoid the fuss and frippery of a traditional wedding – plus with New York as your backdrop, you’ll have incredible wedding pictures.