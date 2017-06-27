Top 5 Wedding Day Perfumes Worn By Real Brides.

Although your wedding day perfume may only seem like a small detail compared to the rest of the wedding planning, at first sight of one another or when meeting at the altar has the ability to evoke a whirlwind of added emotions perhaps associated to when you first met, your first date or perhaps a favourite ingredient within it. When better to evoke those romantic memories of each other than your wedding day.

Whether this is in the form of something new, similar or you decide to stick to a tried and tested favourite, TOP TIP to remember for a long lasting scent on the day is to get the gift set which comes with the scented moisturiser also. Rub a little of the moisturiser first onto your pulse points and then seal it in with a spray or two of your perfume. The two used together will prolong the scent throughout the day and in the long run make your perfume go further too.

Chance Chanel

A firm favourite of a number of our real brides, the subtle but recognisable floral fragrance comes in a beautiful rose tinted liquor and clear rounded bottle. Created with happiness and fantasy in mind, Chance could be the perfect floral match for your wedding day.

To revive the notes of the fragrance throughout the day, the spray comes in a practical travel format which you can slip into your purse and take with you anywhere.

Jo Malone

If you have a more specific scent in mind tailored to you, Jo Malone Colognes also came out on top with our brides for an extensive range of floral, fruity, citrus, spicy and woody themed fragrances to try.

Coco Mademoiselle Chanel Paris

Coco Mademoiselle by Chanel celebrates sparks of vibrant orange to awaken the sense on the wedding morning. A clear and sensual heart reveals subtle notes of Jasmine and Rose while giving off an oriental freshness. This fragrance was inspired by the portrait of a strong woman ready to write her own destiny…

Miss Dior

Another fruity fragrance by Miss Dior brings together citrusy notes of mandarin and blood orange for energy and alertness. An Indonesian Patchouli base give it a sensual, delicately spiced yet contemporary and refined edge. Suited to the romantic at heart minus a strong floral aroma.

Daisy Marc Jacobs

As well as it’s signature daisy topped glass bottle, we totally love the sound of Marc Jacobs Daisy feminine notes of wild strawberry, velvety violet petals and finishes of gardenia and jasmine. The perfect aroma’s for a spring/summer wedding.

What perfume will you wear on your wedding day?

