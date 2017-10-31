Dream White Winter Wedding? Resort To The Alps!

Let’s face it, weddings are getting more and more quirky, with people choosing far-flung destinations and unique venues in which to tie the knot. If you’re a fan of a ski break, then, you might want to consider this!

Weddings in the Alps are growing in popularity and it isn’t hard to see why with breath taking locations like Tignes and Val d’Isère to choose from! Why wouldn’t you want to forego a British registry office and do things your own way?! Here’s why…

It Isn’t All About Ski Slopes…

Choose a ski destination for your wedding and you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s all about the snow – and the sport itself! But really, while you might have a passing love for the slopes, it’s actually about the location. With beautiful backdrops, crisp, cold temperatures (for picture-perfect rosy cheeks), and plenty of excuse to warm up with mulled wine, you’ll be in wedding planning heaven when you consider saying your vows amidst the snow.

No Weather Worries

If you’re plumping for a wedding in the snow, you don’t need to give the weather a second thought. For many brides and grooms-to-be, anything less than sweltering hot sun just won’t do. But we imagine – if you’re considering an Alps wedding – that the wintry scene is the draw for you. And you can guarantee it’s going to be wintry – you may even be treated to some snowfall, for a ‘white wedding’ of a different kind.

Do What You Love

So, one of the main reasons you’ll be jetting off to Alps’ resorts like Tignes is because you love skiing. Maybe you took your very first trip as a couple there, or perhaps that’s where he popped the question? So, it stands to reason that you’d like to exchange vows – and rings – in a stunningly picturesque location like this. In the run up to your wedding, you can hit the slopes – just be sure to take it easy; no one wants to wake up on their wedding day with broken limbs!

Alpine Romance

Destinations like Tignes and Val d’Isère are simply stunning – the ideal place for you to step out as man and wife. With cosy, candlelit wooden chalets, roaring fires and gorgeously intimate pubs and restaurants, fans of the slope will be in their element. Think outside the box with your big day for your guests, too and allow family and friends to enjoy a much-needed (and restful!) break away from the daily grind, as well as the chance to see you tie the knot – what’s not to love?!

Jaw-dropping Photographs

Wedding pictures are always beautiful – but these will be something else! Everything looks better with a dusting of snow – and you’ll both look the part when surrounded by alpine landscapes and beautiful snow-capped trees. Create an Instagram-worthy wedding hashtag and invite friends and family to snap away!

Arrive in Style

Forget the standard wedding car! If you decide to get wed in the Alps, you could go for maximum originality and turn up on skis! If that sounds a little bit on the wacky side, consider looking into the logistics of dog-sledding to your ceremony, or you could even arrive by helicopter – James Bond-style.

First Class Culture

Ski resorts like Val d’Isere are known for their cultural haunts, which means your guests won’t be short of things to do prior to, or following your big day. Explore the national parks of the region or head to local towns and villages to experience the hospitality of neighbouring areas. If you’d prefer to soak up all that your chosen ski resort has to offer, go skiing in the day and gather friends and family by night – you’ll be absolutely spoiled for choice when it comes to eateries and plush bars.