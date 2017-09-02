Alice & Alex

Be inspired by this pretty pastel celebration with a rustic meets vintage wedding theme

PHOTOGRAPHY BY Jennifer Jane Shoubridge,

jenniferjanephotography.co.uk

When Alice and Alex headed out on a walk around their favourite spot with their spaniel puppy, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. “We walked a slightly different route and Alex kept prompting me to go a little further. Chatting away, we approached a kissing gate and behind I could see a huge banner strung up that read, ‘Alice will you marry me?’ – I just couldn’t believe it!”

The groom bagged himself some serious brownie points by choosing the perfect ring – an antique solitaire stunner with diamond shoulders, purchased from the antique jewellers favoured by four generations of the bride’s family!

Alice discovered her dream Charlotte Balbier wedding dress at Aisle, Altar, Hymn, Wiveliscombe.

“My dress had a vintage style in a beautiful ivory with lace bodice detail and a floaty chiffon train.”

The bride added straps for comfort. A pearl bracelet and vintage-style pearl pendant earrings from Gemstar, Exeter, completed her look.

“Alex looked handsome, excited and emotional when I saw him on our wedding day. He was wearing a navy three-piece Ben Sherman suit teamed with a Prince of Wales grey check waistcoat and silk purple tie. We bought the suit from Debenhams and the tie from Moss Bros.”

Three bridesmaids joined the bride wearing duck egg dresses from Coast. “The chiffon gowns were floor-length with lace at the top to complement my dress.”

“I was also lucky enough to have my nephew join us as my pageboy. He looked adorable in a little suit from Debenhams and a matching tie to the groomsmen, made by my mum.”

Simply Beauty, a Cullompton-based salon, took care of the bride’s makeup and nails for the big day, with her tried and trusted hairdresser, Lucy’s Hair Salon Cullompton, styling the bridal party’s locks and the bride’s updo.

The couple married in a civil ceremony at Muddifords Court in Devon. The ceremony readings ranged from traditional to funny. Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, ‘On Your Wedding Day’ and ‘He Never Leaves The Seat Up’ were the chosen readings.

Bristol-based singer Charlie Pinfold sang during the ceremony, with the couple opting for Christina Perri’s ‘A Thousand Years’ to walk down the aisle to and exiting as newlyweds to ‘Higher and Higher’. The singer performed one of her own original tracks during the signing of the register.

“My dad walked me down the aisle and he still managed not to cry!” laughs the bride.

“Seeing Alex at the end of the aisle was perfect, although he did look a little nervous. He soon relaxed once we were standing there together.”

Kicking off the reception, guests tucked into a selection of cold meats, breads and olives to start, followed by a choice of two main courses – chicken supreme or goats cheese. For dessert, a tempting array of miniature cakes, scones, fresh fruit and cream kept everyone happy. In keeping with tradition, the groom, the best man and the father of the bride each gave speeches at the reception.

“We wanted a vintage wedding theme,” the bride explains, “so I salvaged old gold picture frames to upcycle into chalkboards. 600 metres of fairy lights and handmade pom poms decorated the venue.”

There was also greenery wrapped around the beams, illuminated by the twinkling lights, and jam jar arrangements of flowers. Grace Alexander Flowers supplied the blousy blooms and bouquets, which featured a pretty and feminine palette of pink and ivory shades.

“Alex’s mum kindly made our cake for us. It was a beautiful naked cake, decorated with fresh fruit, shortbread hearts and natural flower petals”

“Our wedding cake was inspired by Francis Quinn’s showstopper that won The Great British Bake Off several years ago!”

Guests were kept entertained long into the night with a DIY photobooth, packed full of props. “We also hired the live four-piece band, Mr Jean, who are based in Lyme Regis. They were amazing and we highly recommend them!” For their first dance as husband and wife, Alice and Alex chose Michael Buble’s ‘Save The Last Dance For Me’.

Starting married life in style, the couple jetted off on a twin-centre honeymoon, holidaying in both Dubai and the Maldives and booking with Away Holidays. “We snorkelled, went sightseeing, fed the sharks, enjoyed some stand-up paddle boarding and, of course, fitted in time for sun bathing, too!”

SUPPLIERS

VENUE Muddifords Court, Devon

DRESS Charlotte Balbier at Aisle, Altar, Hymn, Wiveliscombe

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Coast

GROOM Ben Sherman at Debenhams, Moss Bros

ACCESSORIES Gemstar, Exeter

HAIR Lucy’s Hair Salon, Cullompton

MAKEUP Simple Beauty, Cullompton

FLOWERS Grace Alexander Flowers

ENTERTAINMENT Mr Jean

HONEYMOON Away Holidays