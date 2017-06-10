Freyja & Elliot

Woodland and bohemian influences make this homespun tipi vineyard wedding totally irresistible!

PHOTOGRAPHY BY Jessica Reeve,

jessicareeve-photography.com

When Freyja’s friend first introduced her to Elliot, he couldn’t help but give her a cheeky smile, having checked her out on Facebook more than once already! “I remember our first date so well. Elliot picked me up in his VW Camper with his tattoos on display and I could tell my dad disapproved already,” laughs Freyja. Six and a half years later, Elliot proposed with his mother’s engagement ring.

“I wasn’t a girl who had always imagined her wedding dress, so I was open to lots of ideas.”

“It was important that it reflected me and our bohemian wedding, though. I found my Morilee dress in Bellissima Weddings and although I loved it, I did request for the sleeves to be shortened and the neckline adjusted. Taking the time to get it just right was so worth it.”

And while she didn’t have a set style of gown in mind, this bride did know that a flower crown was non-negotiable. “Because of this, I didn’t want to overdo the accessories, borrowing my mother’s pearl Tiffany earrings and wearing a blue Liberty in Love garter. My sister gifted me a silver sixpence, too.” Freyja added a floor-length veil without a hem – “I wanted it to look and feel free, and it certainly did in the wind!”

Elliot enlisted Jennis & Warmann to supply his brown Tweed three-piece. The groomsmen hired their suits from the same company in grey instead, all wearing navy ties and pocket squares. “Elliot stood out with a navy Tweed tie, silk patterned pocket square and fox tie pin. We gave the groomsmen woodland animal tie pins to match the table they were seated at for the reception.”

“We asked our male guests to wear an item of Tweed to enhance the country atmosphere”

Six bridesmaids were more than Freyja anticipated choosing, but being so close to so many amazing women made it impossible not to. “Two of my bridesmaids were pregnant and all of them had different sizes, shapes and heights, so choosing dresses proved quite a challenge. We settled on a crossover chiffon gown in a pale grey that looked beautiful with the girls’ loose curled hair and flower crowns.

The couple tied the knot at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Hockley. “I wanted a church ceremony while Elliot would have preferred to be outdoors, but this church was also a sentimental place for Elliot’s family, so our decision was made. We both enjoyed the ceremony more than we thought we would – struggling not to laugh with excitement and walking back up the aisle with our dog Chester.”

Freyja and Elliot’s wedding was as foodie as it was fun!

A wood-fired oven made the canapés and main courses stand out. The menu by Much Movement included wood-fired king prawns, pork belly bites and piping hot pizzas in its culinary line-up.

And the feasting didn’t end there, with guests tucking into a cheese table, wedding cake and tacos and burritos from El Vagabundo in the evening, too. Cottage Catering supplied the plates and glassware and Duck & Pheasant served drinks from the converted horsebox bar. Surrounded by wooden barrel tables and hay bale seating, it was the ideal rustic bar.

“Our woodland wedding took place at a 40-acre vineyard with two tipis, all styled and decorated by me!”

“I purchased Wedding Ideas as soon as I was engaged and started pulling out ideas. My friend Zoe runs Canapés and Canopies, so she helped with creative ideas too. To dress the chair backs, I tore ribbons, hessian and lace and attached them to string to form garlands, also adding Mr & Mrs plaques. My aunt created hessian bunting for inside the tipis, and I dyed and hung up ribbons and wicker bells in the willow tree beside the lake. They worked beautifully in the wind.”

Using artificial ivy allowed the couple to install their hanging horticulture decorations in the tipi well in advance.

“We created an illuminated pathway to the tipi from moss and fairy light-filled mason jars hung on shepherd’s crooks.”

Scent supplied the bouquets, flower crowns, buttonholes, VW Camper arrangements and tribute bouquet. The blooms primarily featured gypsophila, lavender and greenery.

SHOP Freyja & Elliot’s rustic tipi vineyard wedding decor!

“Elliot’s an arborist, so he even DIY’d our tree slice centrepieces. I topped them with pine cones, tea lights and jars of wildflowers. Our napkins were presented with a sprig of dried lavender that, along with the menu holders, came from The Wedding of My Dreams. We surrounded our easel sign (try these rustic shelves for similar!) with wildflowers and a milk churn of local corn. It’s the small details that make the biggest difference.

Music is really important to us and we love the ambience of weddings with live bands, so booking one was well worth the expense. We found Evelyn and The Vipers through Alive Network, working together to create the perfect set list. People always mention the band now and how brilliant the atmosphere was.”

The newlyweds minimooned in Cornwall with their dog Chester immediately after the wedding. A few months later they headed off on honeymoon to the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

SUPPLIERS

CEREMONY St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Hockley

RECEPTION VENUE Dedham Vale Vineyard, Colchester

TIPIS AND TENTS Love Tipis, Events Under Canvas

DRESS Morilee at Bellissima Weddings

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Little Mistress

GROOM Jennis & Warmann

ACCESSORIES Liberty in Love, Tiffany & Co

CATERING Munch Movement, El Vagabundo

INVITATIONS Feel Good Invites

DÉCOR The Wedding of My Dreams

FLOWERS Scent, Leigh on Sea

CAKE Heart and Soul Cakes

ENTERTAINMENT Alive Network