Veromia Bridal Collection 2018

With classic feminine styling and pretty elements such as delicate beading, embroidery and beautiful flowers, the Veromia Bridal collection for 2018 is designed to flatter every bride.

Featuring dreamy ball gowns, alluring A-lines and sexy fit and flares, the collection champions an array of modern flattering necklines, accented by stunning belts and embellishments.

Now in its 18th year, Veromia has shared 9 stunning collections under the umbrella of The Veromia Group. Whether you are looking for a beautifully detailed bridal gown, mother of the bride outfit, occasion wear or bridesmaid dresses, Veromia designers create cutting edge one-of-a-kind dresses with you in mind.

VRI61721
VRI6172 Back
VRI61707
VRI61707 Back
VRI61703
VRI61703 Back
VRI61717
VRI61717 Back
VRI61718
VRI61718 Back
VRI61709

