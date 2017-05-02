With so many ways to flaunt your wedding flowers, venue decor right now needn’t be anything more than the best seasonal blooms, done well. Let your summer celebration speak for itself with 5 top decor ideas to incorporate your flowers of choice courtesy of our trusted experts, Interflora.

Floral arches

These stunning floral arches add an extra special touch to the wedding venue and the day. Used either as a focal point during the ceremony or as a striking entrance for the wedding party, this unique feature is the ideal statement piece for any wedding day.

In the frame

Fun and fashionable, a floral frame creates a focal point and makes a real statement. Perfect for adding wow factor to photos and getting guests talking.

Rustic and Woodland themed pieces

This summer, beautiful country flowers and quintessentially British themes will be the must-have trend for wedding parties. At venues, rustic and woodland arrangements will take centre stage whether freestanding or on tables and chair backs. Muted colours and lots of texture will add plenty of interest.

Taking centre stage

Table decorations are often the main focal point at dinner, with every guest faced towards the stunning florals and this summer will see wedding parties opting for small, beautiful table decorations. Softer shades of dusty pink or blue will make their mark creating a subtle but striking table centre arrangement.

Floral cakes

The cutting of the cake is a well-loved tradition at weddings and is often a memorable part of the day. As a result, couples are keen to add a tasteful touch to a classic wedding tradition by experimenting with decorations on cakes. Beautiful, delicate flowers provide a unique and luxurious finish making the cutting of the cake picture perfect.