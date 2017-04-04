Unforgettable hen party Experiences: From glamour to thrill seeking, make your hen do stand out from the rest!

How do you make your’s or your friend’s hen do totally bespoke and really memorable?! Especially if there have been more than a few weddings in your circle of friends already? Don’t forget to pick a theme and activity based on the bride’s tastes more than anything so you know it will get the best response possible. What does their hen party style look like?! Check out these brilliant bridal party ideas that will please everyone in your group…

Glamour and thrill

Why not have a unique experience and party in style at a casino hotel? Offering a range of activities to spoil any brood of hens, you can stay, play, dine and pamper all under one roof. Enjoy relaxing spa treatments before dressing up in your finest outfits to play the night away in the casino as VIP guests! Some casino resorts run special promotions for weddings and newlyweds and even seen competitions…

Earlier in March, Dream Wedding Giveaway winners Shannon and Michael won the wedding of their dreams, including their wedding attire, VIP stag and hen dos, and the ceremony and reception with 150 guests. Foxwood Resort Casino ran the competition as part of their 25th-anniversary celebrations.

Brain teasers and scary experiences

If you’re looking for something truly original, there are so many organised and fun activities that will make the experience with your girls unique to anything you’ve done before! Do you have a number of intellectual whizz’s in your group? Why not try an escape room?! Work as a team to get yourselves out of the room before time runs out by solving puzzles, codes and challenges as you go. Your mission will have you analysing the room to pit your brain against your captures, but beware as there may be some spooky happenings or a zombie held captive somewhere within…

Or would you actually prefer to be running from zombies? How does a Walking Dead experience intrigue the gamer in you? The success of the series has spawned a number of strategic and action-based interactive zombie experiences intended to scare and thrill equally! These activities include military style training, missions, combat armour and realistic rifles!

Adventure and fancy footwork

There are so many providers offering sporting and adventure pursuits to get the hens racing like inflatable games. It can be a knockout style activity or circus skills or even a trampoline cave adventure at Zip World. Travel down into the earth via an old mining train to a cavernous subterranean playground to experience trampolining like never before! Not for the fainthearted!

Prefer to be on firmer ground?

If dancing is more up your street help bring out your girls’ inner sexy goddess and learn how to pole, belly or burlesque dance! We don’t think your hubby-to-be will complain either! Learn the dance routine to one of your favourite music videos to perform on the big day for your hubby and guests and have your moment in the spotlight. Don’t forget to ensure that the photographer/videographer is briefed and that they will be there to capture it.

Whatever you choose, make it an experience that the hen and her girls will never forget for the right reasons. Gauge the tastes and dislikes of the hen party before planning something too outrageous. If you want something that is more suitable for a range of people, consider getting creative! Rope in your handy hens to help create the DIY wedding of your dreams! Organise a cocktail making evening or even a nude life drawing class?