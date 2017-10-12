Ultimate Hen Party Songs Playlist

Go Hen the biggest online hen party organiser is kicking off the greatest girls ONLY last night of freedom with their ultimate playlist of 30 PERFECT girl power hen party songs! We challenge any of you not to want to sing along to these!

1. Dear Future Husband – Meghan Trainor

2. I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas

3. Girls Just Want To have Fun – Cyndi Lauper

4. I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

5. Single Ladies – Beyonce

6.Like A Virgin – Madonna

7. Wannabe – Spice Girls

8. You Can Leave Your Hat On – Tom Jones

9. Ladies Night – Atomic Kitten

10. Love Shack – B52s

11. Dancing Queen – ABBA

12. Gangnam Style – PSY

13. Walking On Sunshine – Katrina & The Waves

14. We Go Together – Grease

15. Reach – S Club 7

16. Marry You – Bruno Mars

17. Love Is In The Air – Paul John Young

18. White Wedding – Billy Idol

19. It’s Raining Men – The Weather Girls

20. On The Floor – Jennifer Lopez & Pitbull

21. Maneater – Nelly Furtado

22. Apache (Jump on it) – The Sugarhill Gang

23. Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson & Bruno mars

24. Love Machine – Girls Aloud

25. We Are Family – Sister Sledge

26. Holding Out For a Hero – Bonnie Tyler

27. Happy – Pharrell Williams

28. Sexy And I Know It – LMFAO

29. Moves Like Jagger – Maroon 5

30. Chapel Of Love – Elton John