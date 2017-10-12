Ultimate Hen Party Songs Playlist
Go Hen the biggest online hen party organiser is kicking off the greatest girls ONLY last night of freedom with their ultimate playlist of 30 PERFECT girl power hen party songs! We challenge any of you not to want to sing along to these!
1. Dear Future Husband – Meghan Trainor
2. I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas
3. Girls Just Want To have Fun – Cyndi Lauper
4. I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor
5. Single Ladies – Beyonce
6.Like A Virgin – Madonna
7. Wannabe – Spice Girls
8. You Can Leave Your Hat On – Tom Jones
9. Ladies Night – Atomic Kitten
10. Love Shack – B52s
11. Dancing Queen – ABBA
12. Gangnam Style – PSY
13. Walking On Sunshine – Katrina & The Waves
14. We Go Together – Grease
15. Reach – S Club 7
16. Marry You – Bruno Mars
17. Love Is In The Air – Paul John Young
18. White Wedding – Billy Idol
19. It’s Raining Men – The Weather Girls
20. On The Floor – Jennifer Lopez & Pitbull
21. Maneater – Nelly Furtado
22. Apache (Jump on it) – The Sugarhill Gang
23. Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson & Bruno mars
24. Love Machine – Girls Aloud
25. We Are Family – Sister Sledge
26. Holding Out For a Hero – Bonnie Tyler
27. Happy – Pharrell Williams
28. Sexy And I Know It – LMFAO
29. Moves Like Jagger – Maroon 5
30. Chapel Of Love – Elton John