Your hen weekend is your last big party before you get hitched, so there’s a lot riding on getting it just right.

Hen And Stag have long been industry leaders, helping brides-to-be and their best girls plan the perfect hen weekend, all with a few clicks of a button. Brides can narrow down their hen do choices by location, activity or package, all while making the most of special offers too.

The key to an unforgettable hen weekend? Choosing the right place and activities to make the best memories, based on your personality types. With Hen And Stag, there’s no one-hen-do-fits-all approach, so you really can plan your dream weekend, whether that’s a dance class followed by a trip to the Dream Boys’ show or a luxurious weekend at the spa…

We’ve asked their expert team to roundup their top ideas for hen weekends, with something to tempt every bride.

Cocktail making

A hen weekend staple, you know you’ll all love an evening spent making and sipping cocktails with your favourite people. The class will take place at a trendy bar in your choice of location, making it ultra easy to plan, and, if required, overnight accommodation is included too. Choosing an activity is a great way to break the ice if your hens don’t all yet know each other, so we say, get making!

Boat parties

You’ve heard of (and probably enjoyed) a boat party or two while away in hotter climes, so why not channel all that nautical fun for your hen weekend, too? After checking in to your hotel, make your way down to your boat for a three-hour, night-time bash with the city lights as your backdrop.

Butlers in the buff

If you want to throw the party of all parties for your hen do, then butlers in the buff should be top of your must-have list. Book through Hen And Stag and these handsome helpers will arrive at your chosen venue, serve drinks and canapés and ensure your party games get you in the mood for even more partying when you hit the town!

Afternoon tea

For hen weekends with a more sophisticated approach to indulgence, how about a decadent and dainty afternoon tea and night away? It’s the perfect chance for you all to get dressed up, sip bubbly and give in to irresistible treats. Finger sandwiches, scones served with clotted cream, homemade pastries, tea and coffee and fizz… what more could foodie hens wish for?

Spa and pampering

Indulge with this package if you want to experience the ultimate girly weekend getaway, throughout the UK. After settling into your hotel, grab your best girls and head down to the spa for a relaxing half-day including two luxurious treatments. You’ll be left feeling perfectly prepped to step out for dinner, and with your accommodation and nightlife passes included, the party can last as long as you want it to!

