The UK’s Eurovision star Lucie Jones may have had the most romantic proposal surprise we’ve ever seen by French-American boyfriend Ethan Boroian with an extremely well planned proposal video that you can watch right here!
The former X Factor star and now UK representative for Eurovision 2017 met Ethan during boot camp of X Factor and became friends, which later led to their first date! It is clear from then on they knew they were meant to be together – you will notice Ethan started filming the proposal video just 9 days after they officially got together!
She said: “I am still in shock. I had no idea that he’s been planning this and the thought and creativity that went into the proposal is just the best thing ever”
“We had such a perfect weekend. After he showed me the video he got down on one knee and presented me with the most beautiful ring I have ever seen.”