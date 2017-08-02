6 UK Country Barn Venues With A Difference…

Quirky and historical country barn venues notoriously make for the perfect wedding photos and create a sophisticated yet relaxed wedding setting. Offering style, unrivalled scenery and the finest service, we share these five barn venue gems with a little help from Good Hotel Guide…

Eckington Manor, Worcestershire

Complete with its own working farm and cookery school, it will come as no surprise that Eckington Manor has a reputation for excellent food. For countryside weddings they offer exclusive use, with The Barn and adjoining Apple Store providing a light and airy venue for up to 70 seated guests. Eckington also has a terrace and garden, perfect for alfresco canapés. They are licensed for civil ceremonies, and with 17 rooms, the wedding party can stay too!

Old Downton Lodge, Ludlow

Surrounded by countryside and a sense of grandeur, Old Downton Lodge provides a backdrop of panoramic vistas peppered with wildlife. Effectively, Old Downton Lodge is a barn in its entirety – well, a converted one at any rate. With medieval timber and brick constructions surrounded by herb gardens, this venue is steeped in history! It even has its own cider press in situ, and the venue can be hired out exclusively too.

Briarfields, Norfolk

On the north Norfolk coast, Briarfields is set within a stretch across salt marshes and a beautiful seascape. Summertime at Briarfields calls for Pimms in the sun trap courtyard, while winter is about wood-burners and indulgent dining. Formerly a farm building, Briarfields has been renovated using local carrstone, flint and timber! As a result it has retained a sophisticated but rich, rustic feel. Surrounded by mature gardens and quaint seating areas the venue is exclusive to the wedding party.

Lower Barns, St Austell

Deep in the Cornish countryside near St Austell, Lower Barns embodies everything that is one-of-a-kind, quirky and utterly homely. With gorgeous furnishings and a bold maelstrom of textures, Lower Barns is the place to be for intimate and relaxed weddings. Eye-catching bedrooms are designed to surprise and delight, with a freestanding slipper bath or a cleverly custom-made breakfast bar. Spend the evening before your nuptials gazing at the starlit sky from the outdoor hot tub.

Green Oak Barn, Berwick

Finally, the venue perfect for wine lovers, Green Oak Barn is a reconstructed traditional Sussex barn.. In the grounds there is a further series of barns, including one dating back to the 17th-century which can be decorated entirely. Precede the entertainment with drinks and canapés in their English garden designed by 2010 Chelsea Gold-winner Roger Platts.

