How To Create The Perfect Wedding Confetti Photograph!

Find out everything you need to know about confetti with The Real Flower Petal Confetti Company, and how to create the most gorgeous wedding confetti photograph!

It’s a quintessential wedding day moment – being showered with love and good wishes as you take your first steps together as a married couple! The confetti throw marks the start of your wedding day celebrations and with a little planning it can result in a magical photograph that you will treasure forever. The Real Flower Petal Confetti Company are the UK’s original petal confetti growers and have learnt a thing or two over the years about what makes a great confetti photo. Here are their top tips!

Consider Your Venue

Think about your venue and look for a good place for the throw to take place – you want great light and a lovely backdrop – gardens, trees and archways will always work really well.

If you’re worried that your venue won’t allow confetti ask them if you can throw petals – they are natural and biodegradable and won’t leave a mess behind. They are also lighter and float more beautifully than paper or metallic cut-outs!

Choose Your Confetti

Choose petal colours that work with your surroundings, not just your theme – contrast lighter coloured petals with darker backdrops and vice-versa. You want the petals to stand out in your photos. Smaller petals will hang in the air longer and larger petals like roses will add a bigger splash of colour – both look great, so just pick your favourite!

Organise Your Guests

Ask bridesmaids and mums to hand out the petals and organise your wedding guests. Using cones or bags of confetti will make sure everyone gets a handful. Give someone the job of telling people where to stand; it will really help your photographer.

Steps, natural banking and pathways can help arrange your guests easily so everyone is in the right place. A long line of people means the confetti throw will last longer and give your photographer the best chance of capturing a great image. If you’d prefer a big group shot then steps and banks help make sure everyone can be seen.

Let Your Photographer Know

Talk to your photographer and make sure they know what you envisage with your confetti shot. They will be able to advise on the best location within your venue and know exactly where to stand when the confetti is released!

Work Out How Much You Will Need!

The Real Flower Petal Confetti Company have the perfect easy-to-use confetti guide online to help you work out exactly how much confetti you’ll need. Most provide enough confetti for 50-75% of guests with a handful of petals. If you don’t get enough the effect of your confetti throw won’t look as colourful and dramatic in your photographs. Also this won’t give your photographer as much time to take multiple shots of everyone from different places.

Eyes Wide Open

Remember to smile! We often instinctively close our eyes when something is thrown at us. However, petals won’t hurt you, so enjoy it!

Just make sure you NEVER do this!

Find out more and visit The Real Flower Petal Confetti Company!