A sunless tan has become one of the key essentials in looking and feeling radiant on a bride’s special day, but for some the process of getting a natural looking glow can be very daunting – the last thing anyone needs is a fake tan disaster just days before the big day! Getting the perfect wedding day glow needn’t be stressful! Follow these TOP tips from St.Tropez Tanning and Skin Finishing Expert Emma Kotch – it all starts with the right preparation!

Exfoliate in advance

is perfect for this – massage it into wet skin in circular motions to remove any dead skin cells, leaving limbs soft and smooth – the perfect canvas for tanning. Preparing the skin in advance is KEY. Start to exfoliate your skin at least twice a week a couple of months before your big day to prevent a streaky looking tan. We are all generally much better at exfoliating during the summer, so if you’re having a winter wedding then it is crucial to start two months ahead of your big day. The St.Tropez Tan Enhancing Body Polish is perfect for this – massage it into wet skin in circular motions to remove any dead skin cells, leaving limbs soft and smooth – the perfect canvas for tanning.

Moisturise

Dry, dehydrated skin is a big no no when it comes to achieving the perfect tan and finish. Healthy and hydrated skin will hold a tan longer and much better, so make sure to moisturise every day in the lead up to your wedding, however on the day of your spray tan avoid applying any lotion beforehand as this may affect the tan. I’d recommend the St.Tropez Tan Enhancing Body Moisturiser for this.

48 Hours pre-tan

Make sure you haven’t applied any self tan for at least two weeks prior to your wedding, and always remember to wax your legs or any other areas the day before your spray tan appointment – not only will this help to avoid removing the tan, but it will also help ensure that your skin has calmed and the pores have closed. When exfoliating skin 48hours before your spray tan, pay special attention to your hands, elbows, knees and feet. Then, on the morning of your tan, don’t moisturise as it acts as a barrier to the spray tan and your colour won’t be as rich. Tan trial

For me, a trial spray tan is ESSENTIAL. With so many options and finishes these days, finding one that compliments you and your dress perfectly can be a minefield. Just like you would a hair or makeup appointment, make sure you’ve trialled your tan so there are no surprises on the day. Then you have the opportunity to build the relationship with your tanner so you both understand the colour you’d like to be. I’d recommend having a trial after you’ve chosen your dress (so you know whether it is white, ivory or any other colour), any time up until 2 weeks before your wedding day.

Timing