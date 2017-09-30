Top 10 Party Songs For Your Wedding Mix Tape

Create the soundtrack to your big day and the biggest celebration of your lives with party song choices that hit all the right notes…

Brides and grooms are spending more and more time deciding what type of music to play at their wedding. And with a whole host of different generations to cater for, appealing to everyone’s music tastes, not forgetting the couple’s own preferences, can be tricky. Online local services marketplace Bidvine.com has surveyed its 1,400 wedding DJs to reveal the 15 best songs to get wedding guests on the dance floor, as well as the worst requests they’ve ever received!

Top 10 Floor-filling Songs

Jackson 5 – I Want You Back 2.Queen – Don’t Stop Me Now 3.The Killers – Mr Brightside 4.The Fratellis – Chelsea Dagger 5. Michael Jackson – Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough 6. Five – Everybody Get Up 7. Junkie XL Elvis Presley – Little Less Conversation

8. Pharrell Williams – Happy

9. Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk