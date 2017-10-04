Top 23 UK Winter Wedding Venues

Ever dreamt of a Winter Wedding? Summer is long gone and the nights draw in….

Christmas is coming and it’s time to think about celebrating with our nearest and dearest!

Spring and summer are notoriously known as silly seasons when it comes to choosing a time of year to tie the knot. Venues and suppliers are often booked up one to two years in advance. Opting for a winter wedding and all of the seasons highlights is often overlooked in the planning process. Think roaring fires, lantern-lit receptions, hygge style hospitality and wholesome winter comfort food favourites. Saying ‘I do’ at this time of the year can be utterly magical.

Make your winter wedding one to remember with our shortlist of 23 incredible winter wedding venues…

Shall we?

Kew Gardens

If you’re looking for a truly historical venue in easy reach of London, Kew Gardens is a renowned wedding venue. Although the gardens come into their own during the summer months, a winter wedding here can be spectacular in equal measures. Originally built in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, the Nash Conservatory was moved brick-by-brick to Kew in 1836. This unique building offers couples a beautiful room and window onto any season!

With high ceilings and arched windows, the 18th century orangery offers an alternative for up to 200 guests. Guests can head to the Prince of Wales conservatory for drinks. The stunning glass house, houses ten temperature-controlled climatic zones – desirable all year round.

Stationers’ Hall

For a winter venue in the city that ticks the romantic, historical and traditional box, Stationers’ Hall has all of this in spades. Situated a few minutes’ walk from St Pauls’ Cathedral, the Hall offers exclusive hire 7 days a week of their Court room and Livery Hall for a civil ceremony. Both lend themselves to a cosy winter wedding with stained glass windows and armorial banners to add a real sense of occasion to your occasion.

Original features provide a unique backdrop for your nuptials whilst the Court Room or Stock Room offer two fabulous spaces for your drinks reception. The secluded garden also offers an oasis of calm for those important wedding snaps.

South Farm

Winter wedding in the countryside? The elegant buildings and enchanting grounds of South Farm border leafy Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire. The beautiful Tudor Barn can hold up to 146 for a seated wedding breakfast with an additional capacity of 250 for evening receptions. Smaller weddings can also be accommodated in the elegant Drawing Room, the rustic Old Dairy or the stunning Horse Barn.

South Farm prides itself on offering guests the finest organic food grown and reared on their own smallholding (we can vouch for this after attending a wedding here!) With a luxurious bridal suite, 4 additional bedrooms and a unique fleet of Romany caravans and Showman’s wagons they can accommodate up to 24 guests with any number of winter campers welcome too.

Deer Park Country Hotel

Deer Park Country House Hotel, set in the rolling hills of East Devon, prides itself on offering couples bespoke weddings. Recently voted the best venue in the South West Tourism Awards – it’s not difficult to see why this quintessentially English hotel is so in demand.

Couples can opt for exclusive use of Deer Park for their special day, offering uninterrupted use of the 80 acres of grounds and country house. What could be more romantic than fairly-light lit nuptials in the beautiful arched Orangery (complete with toasty underfloor heating!)?

Warbrook House, Hampshire

If a snow-covered, tree-lined driveway is your idea of the perfect winter wedding, you’ll want to see Warbrook House in Hampshire. Designed by renowned architect John James in 1724, this Grade 1 listed mansion boasts a unforgettable scene and setting. Fully licensed for civil ceremonies, Warbrook has a number of rooms to marry in, as well as their Garden Suite; a semi-permanent marquee set within their grounds.

A winter wedding package is available to couples to add those extra touches to the occasion. A hot chocolate bar for example and a snow machine if the real thing doesn’t appear when required! With 74 bedrooms spread across the Estate in the Mansion House, the Grange and the Gatehouse and even dog friendly rooms (so no-one is left behind) – this venue has everything!

Kings Chapel, Amersham

Set in the beautiful historic town of Old Amersham, Kings Chapel is a hidden gem tucked away in the picturesque Chiltern Hills. This fabulous little find is perfectly suited to an intimate, festive, wedding celebration. The team at Kings Chapel firmly believe that no two weddings should be the same and work on a totally bespoke basis. No packages to see here…



They will work with your budget to create the magical day that you’ve always dreamt of. Licensed to hold ceremonies for up to 120 guests in the impressive domed Main Hall – brides can make their entrance via a tiered balcony or choose to marry on the candlelit mezzanine! Flexibility to make your day unique is at the heart of what they do. Guests can also take advantage of the 34 bedrooms onsite to rest their dancing feet once the day comes to a close!

The Granary Barns

Tucked away in the charming village of Wooditton just outside Newmarket, stands The Granary Barns. These stunning 18th century Barns offer couples the perfect setting for an impressive yet relaxed celebration. Accommodating up to 175 guests for a civil ceremony, the barns complement a range of popular styles and trends.

As the seasonal chill sets in, soft lighting, candles and fairy lights adorn the barns. A roaring fire pit is set in the enclosed courtyard, perfect for toasting marshmallows. The self-catered Granary Cottages provide a modern and serene solution for those needing onsite accommodation. The recently renovated Meadow Cottage boasts a new make-up lounge – ideal for bridal parties to get ready on the wedding morning.

Spring weddings might be tradition, but winter weddings have a magic all of their own.

15 more winter wedding venues from the Good Hotel Guide

Hartwell House, Aylesbury

A genuine Jacobean manor house and the one time home to Louis XVIII, exiled King of France. Hartwell House is an extraordinary property just outside London, and set in in 90 acres of gardens and parkland. It has a complete wedding planning service, and can cater to intimate occasions for around 70 people.

Gravetye Manor

Pioneering the great English Garden, Gravetye Manor has its roots in romance, having been built by Richard Infield in 1598 for his bride, Katharine. The initials ‘R’ and ‘K’ can be seen in the stone over the main entrance door from the formal garden. Offering exclusive use of the property, it caters to 60 guests for ceremony and wedding breakfast. Take advantage of a dedicated wedding co-ordinator and 17 beautiful bedrooms to occupy at the end of the day.

Hambleton Hall, Rutland

A classy country hotel overlooking Rutland Water, Hambleton Hall is a former 19th-century hunting lodge made luxurious venue. Spacious and decadent, the team at Hambleton Hall are no strangers to weddings, with a variety of spaces to personalise your ceremony. This includes the Private Dining Room, The Study, The Restaurant and the Croquet Suite to cater for 60 people.



Lewtrenchard Manor, Lewdown

An awe-inspiring country house, Lewtrenchard Manor is a family run hotel in a charming Dartmoor valley. Looking out on magnificent gardens, Lewtrenchard dates back to the early 1600’s so inside it is remarkably ornate. There are multiple rooms for a sophisticated reception and not to mention accommodation for the whole wedding party…



Star Castle Hotel, Isles of Scilly

A family run hotel located on the Garrison and a short walk from the centre of St Marys Island, Star Castle Hotel is surrounded by sea. It is every inch the storybook setting, with three unique spaces for your ceremony. In the summer it might be picturesque, but in the winter it’s pure drama.



Soar Mill Cove Hotel, Soar Mill Cove

Just a dip in a valley outside the popular seaside town of Salcombe, Soar Mill Cove is a modern hotel in a beautiful coastal location. For anyone who loves a proper sea view, this one takes all the prizes. A short walk to the beach, the view is ever changing from dramatic to serene and there isn’t another building in sight. The hotel can cater for up to 120 people in a choice of rooms that champion the view. Tuck into local seafood dishes at dinner and guarantee pictures that everyone will be envious of…

Middlethorpe Hall, York

Spacious and secluded, set amongst the most spectacular gardens, Middlethorpe Hall is a gem owned by the National Trust. It offers everything you’d expect including dramatic fire-lit halls and beautifully furnished rooms. In 20 acres of gardens, the hotel has a number of areas within the grounds that make for enchanting wedding scenes. From the 18th century Dovecote to the intimate Yellow Room. Personally we love photos in the fragrant rose and lavender garden…

Cliveden House, Berkshire

Cliveden House is a regal looking mansion on the River Thames, peppered with artwork, gorgeous fireplaces, suits of armour and history. Perhaps one of its most notorious moments is the role of its swimming pool in the Profumo Affair! The hotel is no stranger to celebrities and is guaranteed to make you feel like royalty! From exclusive use to more intimate ceremonies, all are created with impeccable style and attention.

Gilpin Hotel, Windermere

A small, family run hotel, the Gilpin is filled with books, plump sofas, Victorian flower gardens and even a llama paddock. In the grounds of the hotel, the Lake House is a contemporary addition that has wowed guests since it’s opening in 2010. This hotel boasts six individual suites and spa facilities too. Have your ceremony inside or out, lake-side and set in 100 acres of private grounds.

Glenfinnan House Hotel, Glenfinnan

On the idyllic shores of Loch Shiel, Glenfinnan House Hotel is beautifully presented and warm and welcoming. In true country style, the house is like visiting a second home! Fresh flowers and Jacobite-themed paintings bring its history to life. For your highland wedding it can seat up to 50 for a special three, four or five course wedding breakfast.

Trigony House, Thornhill

Surrounded by hills and farmland, Trigony House is a wonderful country house that combines comforting luxury with unrivalled hospitality. In an idyllic spot in Dumfries, Trigony offers award-winning food and a real sense of intimacy for your special day.

The Horn of Plenty, Tavistock

The views at The Horn of Plenty in Tavistock hold all the decoration you could ask, overlooking the wooded Tamar valley. For weddings they offer a famously bespoke service whether its an occasion for 20 or 200 people.

Seaham Hall, Seaham

A spectacular example of how to update a valued historic building, Seaham Hall has a rich history and abundance of style within its walls. Perched on a clifftop on the Durham coastline it has the best of both worlds, and is an immaculate wedding location. Featuring imaginative menus and a number of different spaces, this venue really is a show-stopper inside and out.

Hotel Terra Vina, New Forest

Owners Nina and Gerard Basset OBE transformed this red brick Victorian villa into a contemporary boutique hotel when they bought it in 2007. Gerard Basset is an award-winning sommelier, co-founder of Hotel du Vin and has reputable qualifications attesting to his knowledge of wine. Hotel Terra Vina looks particularly resplendent against a snowy New Forest scene in the winter months!

Askham Hall, Penrith

A Grade I listed Elizabethan mansion surrounded by terraces, topiary and lawns, Askham Hall is a mixture of antiques and bohemian English furnishings. Reception rooms are filled with books, paintings and views that stretch across the gardens, fells and the River Lowther. There are 15 bedrooms in the house and a spa in the grounds, too. The best bit is…weddings are hosted in a converted ancient oak beamed barn! You can decorate the barn as you wish and they can cater for any number up to 320 people.

