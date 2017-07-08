Your wedding is just around the corner, you’ve finalised every last detail with suppliers, and you’re crossing everything that it just doesn’t rain…

Every bride wants their wedding day to be perfect, but that strive for perfection inevitably leads to stress. A study by GettingPersonal.co.uk was carried out among 1,000 newlywed brides, and revealed the 20 top worries brides have when getting married. How many on this list can you relate to?

Unwanted wedding guests

You might want them there, your h2b might not. Your h2b might want them there, but you might not. Deciding who to invite to your wedding can lead to arguments, but relax! You’ll be so busy on your wedding day, you won’t have time to have an awkward run-in with your h2b’s sister’s boyfriend’s mum. And what about exes? We’ve got a fab feature on how to go about inviting past partners.

Bridesmaids complaining about dresses

When you want your day to be how you visioned it, you don’t want your bridesmaids complaining about the dress that matches the colour scheme or complements your wedding dress. You don’t want them to be uncomfortable in what you’re wearing, but you don’t want them taking complete control. We’ve got a great dress choice that will flatter all figures to solve your problems right here!

Negative comments about bride’s choices

People not agreeing or getting along with your choices in general is a difficult one, but don’t worry yourself too much about it. They will understand it’s your day, and that’s how YOU want it.

Family politics

Family politics is always a tough one, and a very common fear for modern day brides. But there are ways to deal with it whilst still being able to have both sides of the feud as your guests.

Mother-in-law taking control

Sometimes mothers and mother-in-laws want to take over, but it’s slightly more of an awkward one telling your h2b’s mother to back off a bit. But stay strong and stern, and make sure they don’t get too carried away.

Complaints about the seating plan

Sorting out the table plan is a stress in itself, and you brides aren’t making it any easier for yourself by worrying about people’s complaints about where they have to sit for just one mealtime.

No help with wedding planning

Your checklist is the length of a novel, but no one is helping you. Your best bet is to show some authority and assign tasks to each member of the family to suit their skills or knowledge. Get your groom interested with these tips, keep the best man on top of his duties and tasks, and don’t let those bridesmaid get away scot-free!

A disappointing hen do

It’s your last big night out before you become a married woman, and you do not want it to be disappointing. Make sure you get the perfect hen-do to suit you by having a look at our Hen Party A-Z ideas, and check out this guide to throwing the ultimate hen weekend.

Not the best best man

Misbehaving best men are a worry for brides-to-be. What they’ve planned for the reception, their speech, their antics… but don’t worry, your hubby is bound to keep him on a short leash (we hope!).

Facebook tagging

Everyone wanting to post photos of what they’re up to on Facebook can be a bit of a pain to you brides. Whether you wanted to wait for your professional photos to be uploaded, or you don’t like the way you look, or your wedding looks, in the photo your cousin took, it is always a good option to let your guests know your preferences!

Watch out for these ways that social media can ruin your wedding.

Bridesmaids putting on weight

So you’ve got your perfect dress and you’ve got your bridesmaids the perfect dresses too. You’re feeling pretty organised as you tick those two boxes on your to-do list, so the last thing that you want is one of your bridesmaids struggling to do up the zip on the actual day.

Pressure to look great

Your wedding day is a day when eyes are all on you and obviously, you want to look your best. Why not get your bridesmaids to keep makeup on hand for any time you need a top-up of lippy to keep you looking fresh till the end of the night!

Stag stories

The best man speech will inevitably involve some antics from the stag do, and hearing about things that happened on the stag, that should stay on the stag, is a little nerve-wracking. But, we’re sure there is nothing compared to some of these stag stories…

Appearance in the photographs

When spending a significant chunk of your budget on a photographer on your big day, you are bound to worry about how you are going to look in the photos. But remember, they will be professional and know everything, from the best way to capture your dress to your best side.

Picky guests

Choosing a wedding menu is difficult because you want everyone to like your food, and avoid any complaints. At the end of the day, there is bound to be something in the midst of a three-course meal that will suit every guest, but here are some tips on how to choose your dishes. How about trying for an alternative wedding menu?

Bad weather

The unpredictable British weather is one of the most common worries for brides. A sunny wedding day is beautiful, but rain isn’t all bad. We’ve got a great feature on the best ways to deal with rain on your wedding day. Plus, there’s proof that the heaven’s opening won’t spoil your photographs – just take a look at this wet weather wedding.

Bridesmaids outshining the bride

This shouldn’t be a worry, but is a common one; worrying about your bridesmaids stealing the show on your wedding day. It’s all about the bride and groom, and everyone knows that!

Too many kids at the wedding

Another worry about others stealing the show: children. But we’ve got lots of ways that you can keep children entertained and under control on your wedding day so that they aren’t a worry to you or your guests.

Comparison and competition

The study revealed that there was definitely a competitive streak within brides, with 40% of the 1,000 newly married women admitting to being ‘fiercely competitive’ when it came to planning their wedding. The green-eyed monster makes women anxious about how their wedding compares to others, but your wedding day should reflect you and your personality and not be seen as a one-up on a friend who got married last month!

Not wanting guests to be bored

Stressing about how your day will pan out and how your guests will be is a big pre-wedding day stress, but have no fear, we’ve got some great way to keep your guests entertained.

Stress leads to lots of petty arguments, and even brides making themselves ill in their effort to make their wedding day the best it possibly can be, with one in 20 admitting to it! Wedding planning may be stressful, but it WILL all come together in the end, and Wedding Ideas are here to help you along the way.