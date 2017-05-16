Few places are as picture perfect as Devon for a wedding. From dramatic vistas on Dartmoor to sea views in Salcombe it’s got variety, beauty and excellent hospitality. Here are 10 of the Good Hotel Guide’s top hotel wedding venues in Devon

The Horn of Plenty, Tavistock

The views at The Horn of Plenty in Tavistock are really all the decoration you could ask for at a country wedding, overlooking the wooded Tamar valley. Meanwhile, the hospitality is second to none and the food has been described by reviewers as ‘exquisite’, which is a pretty good place to start. For weddings they offer a famously bespoke service and absolute wow-factor in their favour whether you are looking for an occasion for 20 or 200 people.

Lewtrenchard Manor, Lewdown

An awe-inspiring country house, Lewtrenchard Manor is a family run hotel in a secluded Darmoor valley. Looking out across magnificent gardens it dates back to the early 1600s so inside it’s remarkably ornate – fit for Kate and Wills. There are multiple rooms for a reception and they do have a wedding licence as well, not to mention enough accommodation for the whole wedding party.

Soar Mill Cove Hotel, Soar Mill Cove

In a dip in a valley just outside the popular seaside town of Salcombe, Soar Mill Cove is a modern hotel in the most incredible location. For anyone who loves a sea view, this one takes all the prizes. A short walk to the beach, the view is ever changing from dramatic to serene and there isn’t another building in sight. For weddings they can cater for up to 120 people in a choice of rooms that take advantage of that aforementioned view. Tuck into local seafood at dinner and guarantee pictures that everyone will be envious of.

Ilsington Country House Hotel, Dartmoor

Close to Haytor, an iconic spot on Dartmoor, Ilsington Country House Hotel is run by the Hassell family who have been Devon hoteliers for four generations. Surrounded by dramatic landscapes, it is the sort of place where log fires and traditional furnishings abound. When it comes to weddings the hotel is all about small, intimate occasions or exclusive hire if it’s an event for more than 60 people, with space for formal dining up to 120 people.

The Cary Arms, Babbacombe

In a wonderfully secluded cove surrounded by woodland and overlooking the beach, The Cary Arms takes you to another world where yachts sail by and children play with shrimping nets in the sand. As a result, you can imagine that weddings here have that extra touch of seaside magic. You can get married in either the Saloon or outdoors in their unique glass sphere pod and really take advantage of the setting, with space for anything from 22 to 80 guests.

Watersmeet, Woolacombe

Taking in views across the bay to Lundy Island, Watersmeet is a relaxed and beautifully decorated hotel that brings together the best of seaside traditions and modern design. Formerly an Edwardian gentleman’s retreat, it’s welcoming and comfortable, but spacious, light and luxurious as well. Civil ceremonies are conducted in the lounge, which has spectacular views across Combesgate Beach or alternatively there’s a charming church close by, and depending on the time of year you can choose between canapés on the lawn or by a log fire.

Burgh Island Hotel, Bigbury-on-Sea

One bride arrived on this private island off the coast of Devon by helicopter amidst a tornado of tulle, most arrive by sea tractor at this magical moment in time. a Grade II listed Art Deco hotel, Burgh Island is unlike anywhere else. With five star service, breathtaking views and all the glamour of the 1930s, you can hire the whole island and accommodate up to 50 guests for their famously elegant dinner and wake up in the morning for a dip in the natural seawater pool, otherwise known as the ‘Mermaid Pool’.

Hotel Riviera, Sidmouth

A place that’s all about attention to detail, Hotel Riviera is a fine Regency terrace overlooking Lyme Bay and featuring spotless, modern design. They can cater for weddings of up to 120 people as well as small, intimate affairs with a highly experienced team of planners on hand and the elegance of the English seaside ready and waiting for perfect photos of your day.

Northcote Manor, Burrington

What could possibly be more romantic than an 18th century house surrounded by fruit orchards? Northcote Manor in the Taw valley has a reputation for being that extra bit special. The manor once belonged to Henry VIII and the history of the estate, from its monastic days, is told in murals on drawing room and dining room walls. For your wedding day you can have exclusive hire of this spectacular house, and there are three licensed wedding venues at the hotel including The Sanctuary – a beautiful Victorian-style summerhouse, The Oak Room – grand, vintage-chic drawing room, or The Conservatory – a spacious light-filled venue with sweeping views across the countryside.

Hotel Endsleigh, Milton Abbot

Formerly a fishing lodge belonging to Georgiana, Duchess of Bedford, Hotel Endsleigh looks out across an enchanting landscape of grottoes and follies on the banks of the Tamar. Designed inside by the famed Olga Polizzi, weddings can be for an intimate ceremony for two up to a marquee on the lawn for 150 with all ground floor rooms of the Hotel are licensed for civil ceremonies including the Parterre garden and the little Shell House. There’s no such thing as we wedding ‘package’ here, it’s all bespoke for your day.

Thurlestone Hotel, Kingsbridge

With views stretching out over the spectacular Thurlestone beach, Thurlestone Hotel sits in the South Hams, one of the most picturesque parts of Devon. This is a place that’s all locally made ice cream and fresh seafood, while the hotel has a longstanding history of hospitality and a spa to relax in before the big day. Weddings at the award-winning hotel cater for up to 150 people, surrounded by 19 acres of gardens and photo opportunities that are quite literally postcard perfect.

Devon venues from a selection of hotel wedding venues in the UK