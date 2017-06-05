Cotswolds Wedding Venues: The Cotswolds is a swirling mass of history, culture, bucolic vistas, chocolate box villages and excellent food. Famed for Cotswold stone buildings and towns from Oxford to Cheltenham and Cirencester, it’s a treasure trove of beautiful places to get married. Here are 10 of the Good Hotel Guide’s most beautiful hotel wedding venues in the Cotswolds!

The Painswick, Painswick

Easy informality pervades in this unspoiled Cotswold village in the green Slad valley. The Painswick is a welcoming, fun hotel with a glamorous cocktail bar and beautiful views from the sunny terrace. You can say your ‘I dos’ in The Morley Horder before toasting good health on the terrace and having dinner in the restaurant. They recommend brides and grooms stay in the complete with a Romeo and Juliet balcony.

Barnsley House, Gloucestershire

Built in 1697 and having gained international acclaim for its beauty, Barnsley House is a prized location for a wedding. An intimate environment catering up to 100 people, the ornamental gardens are the prize feature of this 17th-century gabled stone manor house. With 18 bedrooms, it’s available for exclusive hire, there’s a spa area so you can stay for a few nights and feel completely pampered.

Kings Head Hotel, Cirencester

This transformed medieval inn is now a state of the art boutique hotel featuring exquisite interior design and a wonderfully warm welcome. It’s something a little different for a wedding location, situated on Cirencester’s market square and housing original features such as its Victorian facade and a Roman mosaic in the reception area. They have six different spaces in which you can get married, whether you’re planning to have 18 or 300 guests, all with different vibes from the Library, which is like an old fashioned gentleman’s club Corn Hall, the Wine Cellar with its glass-walled wine display or the Vaulted Cellar with its jazz club vibes.

Calcot Manor, Tetbury

White glove service and a family friendly ambience, Calcot Manor is a beautiful luxurious country house hotel in the Cotswolds with the most carefully considered touches and a beautiful contemporary spa. Weddings take place in the Barn, which was built by 14th century Cistercian monks and sits adjacent to the hotel in a pretty courtyard of lime trees and ancient stone barns and stables. It can cater for up to 150 guests, and no stone is left unturned in the quest for perfection.

Lords of the Manor, Upper Slaughter

A honey stone former rectory, Lords of the Manor is a luxurious hotel with a sense of tradition to it. Surrounded by beautiful gardens, it is just as beautiful in winter as it is in summer, and is particularly highly praised for its Michelin-starred dinners. You can choose to say your vows in the Garden Room, which overlooks the beautiful walled garden, or The Conservatory, a room flooded with sunlight. Then have that exclusive Michelin Star wedding breakfast, and stay in one of 26 rooms. While you don’t have to hire the whole venue for your wedding, exclusive use does give the occasion that extra wow factor.

The Feathers, Woodstock

In the heart of this market town in Oxfordshire, The Feathers is a characterful town house hotel made up of a row of diverse buildings and decorated with modern colours, bold wallpapers and classic furniture. It is particularly well known for its collection of more than 400 gins from around the world and it is an intimate, personal experience to stay there. Weddings here combine a sense of country chic with city elegance whether you’re planning an intimate dinner party or a large family occasion. It’s just a few minutes walk from the gates of Blenheim Palace, which adds to its charm, and has a reputation for outstanding food.

The Bay Tree, Burford

Full of historic charm and contemporary style, The Bay Tree is set in the quintessentially English town of Burford and dates back to 1565. It still has numerous original features, including flagstone floors, roaring log fires and a galleried staircase with original tapestries, and for weddings has 21 stylish bedrooms for your guests to stay the night. The secret walled garden with its elegant summer house is a particular favourite for alfresco ceremonies, catering for up to 90 people, however there are other equally charming spaces available as well, particularly if you’re looking for a winter wedding!

Old Bank Hotel, Oxford

It’s really impossible to fault Old Bank Hotel in Oxford, where standards remain eternally high and the location just steps from the Bodleian Library provides you with the best of this historic city. For a city wedding in glorious style, you really couldn’t ask for more. While it is their sister hotel nearby, the Old Parsonage, that has the license for civil ceremonies, followed by a private reception in one of two rooms at Old Bank Hotel, either the Gallery, a stylish, modern dining room accommodating up to 70 people, and the Red Room with its vibrant red walls and collection of contemporary British art, catering for up to 30 guests.

Old Parsonage, Oxford

As mentioned, the Old Parsonage is the sister hotel to Old Bank Hotel and has its universally high standards and excellent food in common. It’s a more intimate environment, with a seductive atmosphere and gorgeous details including a beautiful library. For weddings, you can get married in the Pike R which has space for up to 20 guests, followed by canapés in the bar, before returning to the Pike Room, which will have been turned around for your wedding breakfast, for which it can take up to 16 people sitting down, so it’s perfect for a really intimate occasion.

The Swan, Bibury

Surrounded by meadows dotted with grazing cows and sheep, this 17th-century former coaching inn, in a village which was hailed by William Morris as the most beautiful in England, is the sort of place where you would expect a Jane Austen novel to unfold. An enchanting building with beautiful gardens, The Swan has 22 rooms and a garden cottage to stay in. On the banks of the River Coln it is perfect for an intimate and traditional occasion, with garden ceremonies in the pretty summer house and receptions for up to 110 people.

From a selection of Cotswold hotels and venues from the Good Hotel Guide.