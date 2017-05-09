When you’re a diver with a collection of Olympic medals to your name, your idea of a normal weekend might well differ from many of ours. Even by Tom Daley’s standards, though, last weekend was a big one and congratulations are in order for the newlyweds!

Bovey Castle in Devon set the scene for a magical wedding when Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black tied the knot.

Tom Daley took to Instagram to share his nuptials with fans, commenting, “On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life @dlanceblack.” He proceeded to thank the 120 guests who joined them for their celebrations, which took place outdoors beneath a pretty flower arch.

Dustin also shared the news, comically asking “So… what did you do this weekend?” when sharing a loved-up snap of the newly married couple on a picturesque bridge. He also thanked their loved ones for joining them in a separate Instagram post, describing his wedding day as the day “all my hopes and dreams of “Maybe one day…” came true.”

The pair made a handsome and happy couple, both wearing Burberry suits for their big day. Stylish buttonholes tied their outfits together, with Dustin’s featuring burgundy blooms and Tom’s revealing a blue thistle to complement each other’s attire.

Tom and Dustin’s grand venue, Bovey Castle, even allowed for a spectacular fireworks display in the grounds – an unforgettable moment for every couple who get to experience this at their wedding.

Why not join us for a snoop around their glamorous, ultra romantic and quintessentially English wedding venue, Devon’s Bovey Castle, below…

The newlywed’s venue of choice, Bovey Castle, is a five-star, award-winning hotel that resides within Dartmoor National Park in Devon.

The grand yet intimate spaces within the venue promise the perfect experience for couples who choose to marry there. Plush furnishings and impressive interiors will delight guests, with plenty of spaces conducive to mingling.

When you marry at Bovey Castle, it makes sense to make a weekend of it! With their very own spa on site, as well as a restaurant that boasts three AA rosettes for culinary excellence, your wedding will be as indulgent as you wish it.

Set within 275 acres of stunning Devonshire countryside, not only is Bovey Castle a private and romantic venue, it also offers endless locations for your couples portraits. We’re sure the quaint stone bridge will be in high demand as couples fall in love with the romance of Tom and Dustin’s romantic wedding photo.