A newly-weds blissful island dream honeymoon destination in the heart of the Caribbean…

More often grouped as Trinidad and Tobago, a mere 15 miles of Caribbean ocean separates the two islands. Travel to Tobago and you’ll discover a secreted sanctuary of rainforest and treasured gold beaches. De ned by preservation, rather than over-development, the feeling of total seclusion and utter relaxation is inevitable as you enter the resort’s 750-acre oasis.

The 178-room oceanfront Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort is set before a 2.5-mile stretch of beach, so you’ll wake each morning to a chorus of crashing Caribbean waves. Leave the luxury of your room and you’ll be rewarded with unparalleled views boasting the most remarkable setting, which tempts many couples to tie the knot here every year.

The comfortable driving distance of the island from west to east allows for a wonder-filled day trip, during which newlyweds can immerse themselves in the rich rainforest. Listen for the notes of the emerald-breasted hummingbird and trek across the blue copper trails, expertly mapped by Harris Jungle Tours, then bathe in the crystal waters of Tobago’s highest waterfall, Argyle. Venture upwards to where the height of the cascade hides the real splendour of Argyle’s upper levels and natural rock tubs will soothe your soul and revive your skin.

Slip away from the resort for a night or two and reconnect with the bare necessities of nature in your own adult tree-house apartment above Castara Bay. Here, not even a window separates you from the salt spray, fresh from the sea, and comfortable Caribbean climes.

Take advantage of the complimentary shuttle bus to and from the famous Pigeon Point where a spontaneous beach party or secluded sunbathing spot are never far apart. Better still, if the island’s authenticity is more appealing than infinity-pool-luxe, the unusual Tobagan nightlife might be the slice of Caribbean paradise for you. Turn to Stand Up Paddle Board Tobago who’ll guide you to a moonlit lagoon where a hotbed for bioluminescent plankton emits a glittering blue cloud of light. Designed to deter predators, on humans it has the opposite effect. For couples who witness this phenomenon, surrounded by stars, it is nothing less than magical.

The annual Tobago Jazz Festival, the island’s most widely regarded international event, sees Caribbean-born celebrities and locally renowned artists alike descend on the island to bring you the culture, community and music of the real Tobago. Whether you seek the sun and sea, music and culture or once in a lifetime adventures, Tobago treats couples to all of this and more in its private, peaceful island paradise.