PHOTOGRAPHY BY SARA REEVE,

sarareeve.com

When an invitation to a university ball is your first date, just one month before you’re both due to leave, the stakes are pretty high. Luckily for Joselyn and Joseph, they had much more in common than just the first letter of their name. “I just remember sitting on the grass with Joe at the end of the night not caring if I was ruining my posh dress, I was so happy talking to him.”

And happy is the way this bride stayed, especially when Joe proposed! “It was on our fourth anniversary on the beach in Barcelona at sunset, with a beautiful ring I had pointed out a few weeks earlier in an antiques market. I was more surprised than I had ever been in my whole life and so happy I couldn’t breathe!”

Joselyn’s dream dress was an Amanda Wyatt design that she discovered in Ozone, Brighton. “The bodice was lace with tiny pearl details, with a lace back and straps which contrasted the floaty and plain skirt. I felt beautiful and comfortable, which was very important to me.” The bride’s mother gifted her pearl earrings as her something old, also accessorising with her great grandmother’s wedding ring for her something borrowed.

“I wore the most beautiful pair of white leather peep-toes with a sparkly silver heel from Charlotte Mills.”

“She puts a sixpence in each shoe and I asked that mine have my mother’s year of birth added to make it extra special.”

Joseph chose a blue suit and waistcoat from Next for his groomswear, with a handmade tie from his friend who runs Knot and Blade. “He looked perfect, I just wanted to be by his side.”