He proposed…and you said YES! You have both always dreamt of getting married and celebrating your love under piercing blue skies, overlooking idyllic ocean views and the Mediterranean breeze providing plenty of fresh air to an intimate alfresco ceremony and reception to follow.

So, you’ve started thinking about a destination wedding?!

At NAIDO, we could not agree more, being specialists in destination weddings & honeymoons in Greece. After all, a destination wedding…

Includes the best the Mediterranean and Greece can offer: sun, sea, fabulous food, cool culture, warm hearted locals, and the pick of the best islands and wedding locations worldwide. Island Paradise on Santorini, Mykonos, Crete, Athens, Spetses, Halkidiki and 10 other stunning locations await… Gives the chance for you and your guests to extend your stay to your honeymoon and their vacation too Can be in the form of a religious or civil ceremony Can be planned for almost any budget and any number of guests Off peak season offers considerable discounts and still promises the desirable weather! Does not have to be a complicated or troublesome process, since NAIDO will completely guide you at every step.

How can NAIDO and it’s team of dedicated destination wedding consultants help you?

Consultation meetings in person or overseas via phone, skype etc

Venue visits

Venue scouting and suggestions based on your preferences and style

Vendor scouting and suggestions based on your preferences and style

Quotations preparation

Price negotiation and bookings

Allocation and consulting

Vendor communication and coordination up to booking Valuable add-ons

Accommodation consulting, quotations, and bookings for your and your guests

Pre-wedding events suggestions, quotations, and bookings

After-wedding events suggestions, quotations, and bookings

Customised Honeymoon packages

Most importantly…

We can help you find, choose, and customise quotes from all the vendors you need – from a planner and coordinator to the photography and videography team. From the decor and design specialist to the most unique venue, be it a luxury resort, a stylish boutique hotel or exclusive private villa.

We are the central “one stop shop” for destination wedding couples looking to tie the knot in beautiful Greece. Let us help you through the vast pool of choices and options available by tailoring your special day plans to exactly what you want!

One of the best parts…

You can choose how you wish to collaborate with us in the way that suits you: Every couple is totally unique and this is how we view your wedding day too!

Choose from our inspiration packages – hand-picked suggestions based on budget and desired destination, combined for quick selection.

See event related info in the Vendor and Venue Profile pages and get direct quotes from them

Benefit from our Concierge Package and let us do the whole lot for you!

Still have questions about making your dream Greek island wedding a reality?

No problem! Contact us at info@naido.wedding and we will be happy to help!

http://naido.wedding/