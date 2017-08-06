It’s almost the big day, hooray! Here are 10 things to remember on your wedding day to ensure it goes down in history – for all the best reasons!

1 Breakfast time!

Whether your ceremony takes place at 11am or 1pm, one of the key things to remember is that you’ll have an early start to get you and your girls through hair and makeup. You won’t sit down to your wedding breakfast for a few hours afterwards, either, so fitting in a good breakfast is essential. How about a hamper of croissants, conserves and Champagne to get you started?

2 Surprise, surprise

It’s customary for you to give each other one final surprise before you say “I do”. Whether this comes in the form of a gift – try cufflinks or earrings to wear on the day – or simply a heartfelt note is entirely your choice. You can make it the task of your maid of honour and best man to deliver them.

3 Girl power

It might fly by and feel like a bit of a rush, but try your best to cherish the time shared with your mum and bridesmaids as you get ready. Let yourselves get a little teary (pre-makeup, of course!) and don’t forget to have photographs together too – especially one just with your mum, which might otherwise be forgotten.

With the mother of the bride also traditionally left out of the speeches, we think it’s a lovely touch to raise a toast to her during your wedding breakfast.

4 Beauty bag

Planning on hitting the dance floor or getting stuck into the garden games? Even the best makeup might need a little support to stay on top form. Speak to your makeup artist so that you can match your products, and then ask a bridesmaid to carry a few essentials in their purse for you. Short on space? Lipstick, mascara and powder should see you through happily.

5 Father-daughter time

If you’re lucky enough to enjoy a good relationship with your dad and have him with you for your wedding day, don’t miss the chance to make memories just with him too. Perhaps you could pause for a moment before you turn and walk down the aisle together? Or revive the tradition of a father-daughter dance?

6 Emergency essentials

Comfortable guests are happy guests, so keep them in mind when writing your list of things to remember. Fill a basket with helpful items – things like plasters, safety pins, tissues. Seasonal saviours will also be welcomed – think a blanket basket in winter or flip flops, deodorant and fans for summer. This can be pre-packed in advance, but make sure someone is on-hand to set it up at the venue before guests arrive. You might like to have a secret stash somewhere just for the bridal party, too.

7 Word perfect

If you’ve written your own vows or will be making a speech, make time for a final rehearsal on your wedding morning. Just repeating the words out loud will make them feel more familiar and you feel more confident, both in the run-up and when you come to deliver them for real.

8 Perfect timing

While you might have a pretty upcycled pallet displaying your order of the day outside, it’s easy to be carried away in the moment and let those important timings slip. We recommend asking an usher or bridesmaid to remind you when you should be cutting your cake, having your first dance or lighting the sparklers!

9 Time out

Your wedding will be a whirlwind of happiness, love and lots going on, so it’s vital that you and your new spouse take a minute out together. You’ll have the chance to really appreciate the fact that you’ve just married each other. It’s also something our featured couples tell us time and again is one of their favourite memories from the day – to stop, stand back, and see the smiles of all their favourite people.

10 Say thank you

To your friends and family who pitched in during the planning. Your bridesmaids for not grumbling at their fifth wedding fair in a row. To your parents for supporting you. Yes, your wedding is a day about the two of you, but it wouldn’t be possible without a lot of other people too. That’s what makes it the perfect time to say a few meaningful thank yous.