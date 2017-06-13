Wedding planning throws up all kinds of emotions. You’re about to experience the highs (when you find your wedding dress) and the lows (when you attempt the table plan). So, to make sure you’re ready for this amazing journey, we asked our real brides to name the worst of the wedding planning jobs! We share how to avoid them all, to ensure you can make quick and concise decisions for the big day!

“The worst has been the guest list! It’s so difficult trying to come up with a final list, trying to make sure you don’t go over your numbers.”

Harriet

Make deciding your guest list simple with our GUEST LIST QUIZ!

“The worst and most stressful was one of the first things…both agreeing on a venue! The best part has been spending time with family and friends while planning.”

Angela

“The worst part was the guest list. We’re having a ‘no children rule‘ and it has offended a few people already but it’s what we wanted.”

Lisa

“Definitely other people making demands and acting like it was their day!”

Danielle

“Sorting out the bridesmaids has been the most stressful thing for me. Glad it’s sorted now though – the wedding’s only five months away!”

Nichola

“The table plan is the hardest part. Trying to keep people away from each other is not easy. The best thing was my shoes – I got them before we set the date.”

Michelle

“People getting funny about who they sit with and people inputting on who should and who shouldn’t be invited.”

Liane

“The worst bit has been getting everyone’s outfits together. I’m trying to stick to a budget, so deciding what to buy has been crazy.”

Maria

“The stressful part has been family politics, and mediating with my mum when she wanted to change our invites!”

Lauren

“I’m still waiting for the RSVPs to arrive and to pick a song for my entrance music.”

Donna

“The most stressful thing is that I’m doing a lot of the planning by myself. The best bit is the endless play days with my friends. I’ve dreamt of this day since I was little!”

Amanda

“The worst part was asking a family friend to create my wedding bouquet and the result being nothing like what I had asked for.”

Jayne

And now for the best bits! This is still your wedding day we’re talking about, after all, and there are going to be some amazing, emotional moments along the way…

“The best part by far was finding my wedding dress – I saw it long ago and hoped I’d get to wear it.”

Laura

“The best bits have been finding a venue we love, a dress I feel good in and a florist who got me excited about flowers!”

Jenny

“The highlight so far has to be finding my beautiful Charlotte Balbier gown the first time I went shopping.”

Carrie

“The best thing about planning is spending time with my bridesmaids, shopping for the accessories and going for hair and make-up trials.”

Ange

“The best has been reading Wedding Ideas and picking out all my little details!”

Clare

The earlier you start your wedding planning, the more in control you will feel you have over the whole process. The first things to source are your wedding dress, your venue and your registrar or officiant, and your photographer. Remember your venue will most likely have a list of preferred suppliers that they can share with you, who have worked at the venue before.

Begin by downloading our free wedding planning tools – the budget spreadsheet, the photography shot list, the guest list tracker and more. And don’t forget the month-by-month planning guide, too. This will get you off to a flying start, and show you what you should be doing and when!