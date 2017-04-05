Take away the stresses of financing your big day with our super savvy savings guide!

Who pays for what?

THE PARENTS

Gone are the days when mum and dad would foot the bill and it’s likely that you and your h2b will be financing the majority of your day. Why not sit down with both families to discuss your plans, timescales and budget? You might find they’ll offer some support – perhaps they’ll decide to split the venue costs or your parents may offer to buy your dress as a gift. Even if they aren’t able to help with costs, they’ll no doubt be there to support you throughout the planning and on the big day itself. Plus, there’s something about funding your own wedding that makes it feel even more special.

THE WEDDING PARTY

The lucky friends and siblings that have been chosen as key members of the bridal party will usually be treated by the two of you. While you’ll pay for the main outfits, you can ask bridesmaids to help out by purchasing their own shoes. This will go down better if you allow them some choice in footwear – perhaps encourage them to choose a shoe in their preferred style, as long as it fits your colour scheme. Likewise, if the groom’s party are wearing expensive bespoke suits that have been tailor made just for them, don’t be afraid to ask them for help towards the cost.

Your guide to wedding insurance

When you’re faced with cost upon cost you don’t really want to be thinking about paying out even more for wedding insurance. But if you want to make sure your money is protected, and your day runs as smoothly as it can, it’s worth investing in proper coverage. There are a number of insurance companies to choose from and different levels of coverage available.

A good insurance policy would cover things like:

The bride, groom or close relative falling ill so the ceremony can’t take place

Adverse weather making it impossible for the bride, groom and the majority of guests to get to the venue

If one of your wedding suppliers goes into bankruptcy or liquidation

In case you accidentally injure a third party or damage their property there is liability cover for the bride and groom, which can be extended to cover guests.

A good wedding insurance policy, like Dreamsaver, covers this and much more from just £25. For more information visit Wedding Insurance.

Save or splurge?

The key to preventing wedding budget stress: Decide at the outset what your priorities are and the number of people you need to cater for. Is a live band a must? Do you have to marry at the weekend? Has that dream dress always been a major part of your wedding plans? Take each wedding element (you can use our handy budget checklist as a guide) and write them down in priority order. Knowing from the start what the most important things are to you and your new hubby will help you allocate funds. We show you how you might splash the cash for a no of considerable elements and where you could cut back on these costs.

TOP TIP

At Wedding Ideas, whilst it’s your day and every couple will have their own priorities, we cannot stress how strongly we feel about prioritising the dress AND your photographer when considering your wedding budget. Wedding dresses are the once buying and really cannot be bought from anywhere other than the designers and boutiques themselves. Whilst the reception decor and flowers will last the duration of your special day your wedding album will remain with you forever…and we don’t have to tell you how important preserving memories of the day is and how much you will appreciate that person who was able to capture the moments you may have missed!

RECEPTION VENUE

Splurge: Enjoy a Saturday wedding at a manor house with all the extras included, plus wedding night accommodation for you and perhaps your guests if they are travelling from afar.

Save: Opt for a midweek wedding – look at local barns or venues you can dress for the occasion. If your reception venue charges by the hour, consider a later ceremony also?

WEDDING DRESS

Splurge: Choose your dream boutique gown and have custom details or elements added to it to really make it unique to your taste an style. Accessorise with designer shoes and jewellery to compliment.

Save: Take a look at pre-loved designer gowns, shop in frequently running sample sales or end-of-line boutique sales. It’s also a good idea to consider high street stores, many of which now have OR are developing affordable bridal wear ranges for the whole party! Ted Baker are just one of our favourites!

FOOD & DRINK

Splurge: Treat guests to a drinks reception with canapés, followed by a three or four-course sit-down meal and a street food feast to take you into the night.

Save: Consider cheaper food arrangements such as afternoon tea, a hog roast or barbecue and treat guests to bacon butties and a yummy dessert bar in the evening. These are all things that don’t require extra waiting staff usually supplied by your venue and at a substantial additional cost to your venue package. Your best bet if needs be is to hire in ‘self-serve’ stations that actually we have found lately to be rather charming and much often preferred by guests wanting some good grub!

FLOWERS

Splurge: Adorn your ceremony and reception venue with plenty of beautiful blooms and get creative with pretty floral chandeliers, hanging greenery and moss letter props all ready made for you by an experienced florist!

Save: Style your venue with props such as books or candles rather than fresh flowers, choose artificial or home grown flowers with the help of green-fingered family members for a much cheaper alternative.

PHOTOGRAPHY

Splurge: Hire your dream photographer and videographer for full day coverage. You could even hire two photographers – one to cover the bride and her bridal party getting ready and another to capture the groomsmen!

Save: Choose a top local photographer and discuss your budget – many photographers will be willing to offer coverage for just a few hours to capture the most important moments of your day.

Instead of hiring a videographer, shoot-it-yourself hire out the camera for you and your nearest and dearest to film your own wedding day! If this sounds like a recipe for disaster… do not fear, after the big day you can return the camera and have the contents of your film edited by the professionals!

