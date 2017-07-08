When you’re busy planning your special day, it can be easy to forget about yourself and life before the wedding. Take a break and fill your last days as a ‘single gal’ with the fun things on this bridal bucket list before you tie the knot!

Girls night out

Spend some time with your best girls and indulge in some much-needed girly gossip and drinks. Go wild in Vegas, treat yourself to a relaxing spa day or get dressed up and have a drunken night out! These all make great hen party ideas, too.

Face your fears

Now is the perfect time to do something you would never usually do. Face your fears and book yourself a skydive, or even try out a new gym class! Whatever gets your adrenaline going, do it! Marriage will seem way less scary afterwards…

First date (again)

Repeat your very first date with your hubby-to-be. We’re talking the exact same location, the same outfits, the same everything! It will be fun to relive the experience again and you’ll get to have those first date butterflies all over again, too. Just make sure you avoid these first date fails…

Take a break

Amongst the chaos, it’s important to find time for yourself. Put down the table plan, forget about the wedding flowers and relax. Switch off from all things wedding related for at least one night and you’ll feel tons better for it – you can thank us later.

Love letters

Write your O.H a cheesy letter about why you can’t wait to marry them, and give it to them on the morning of your wedding day. They’ll totally appreciate this and it will remind you why you fell in love with them in the first place. Pair it with one of these groom’s gifts and you’ll be onto a winner.

Spend, spend, spend

Buy those shoes you’ve always wanted. Or that expensive coat you know you’ll probably never wear. We don’t mean spending investing in a Lamborghini, but treat yourself to something you would never usually buy. Go on, you’ve got our permission (and if it’s perfume that you want, can we point you in the direction of this post?)…

Engagement photoshoot

This is a super cute thing to do before your wedding day and a lot of photographers will actually include this in their wedding photography package. Base the shoot at your favourite place or where you got engaged and you can cherish those happy moments forever. It’ll help you get to know and relax in front of your photographer too, so you’ll get better photos on the big day.

Marry the love of your life

Everything you were stressing about in the lead-up to your big day will fall to the wayside as soon as the special day arrives. This is the most important day of you life so enjoy every second of it! Now it’s time to create a marriage bucket list… and we’ve got one for you, right here!

