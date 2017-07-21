The Things You Should Know Before Attending a Wedding With Your Kids.

For any parents, attending a wedding with your kids may fill you with dread at the thought of keeping your little ones entertained at every changing moment of the day – are we right?! Our top tips will prepare you for every eventuality on the day and how to prevent any unexpected tantrums…

This week we are lovingly reminded by the royal’s family visit to Germany of the struggles a young family can encounter in times of important social occasion. Whilst the young Prince George and Princess Charlotte continue to melt the heart’s of Brits everywhere (especially in those gorgeous outfits!), we are certain that William and Kate will have numerous child-pleasing ploys to ensure their trip runs as smoothly as possible – as you might expect with any two under 4-year-olds!

Child care is on you

Despite nearly all of your family being present at the wedding, enjoying the beautiful day is what they will be thinking about the most and not necessarily looking after your children. If the thought of this task fills you with anxiety as a parent, if you can bag an extra plus one, why not rope in some back up and invite someone along to take on this supporting role. this will ease you and/or your partner’s stress and enable you both to enjoy the day.

Younger Children won’t understand

Up until a certain age, none of us probably understood what was going on at a wedding let alone when to behave. Be aware that your littlest munchkins definitely won’t be aware of this. If they are of an age where they can understand it wouldn’t hurt to educate them a little about what to expect at ‘Auntie Sarah’s wedding’, and when they will need to be quiet!

Be aware of exits

As plan B you’ll also want to make yourself aware of quick exits on the day for a potential pre-tantrum escape during the ceremony or reception in particular. Make this even easier by sitting closer to the back – especially if you have a buggy or pram.

Be prepared with entertainment back-ups

This will be your absolute saviour of the day and one you will thank us for afterwards – we promise! Whether it’s toys, small books, games, sweeties, colouring and activities, go into the day armed with enough entertainment to keep their attention span from slumping at moments of boredom. A little added fun for them and enough time for you to enjoy your meal in peace, wrap their favourite toys and new ideas up as ‘gifts’ for your kids to open one on each hour of the day. This will keep their mind busy and your patience in tact!

Find out about the menu AND the timings

Make it a mission to find out what the menu might look like AND the planned timings for the day. Often the length time from arrival to sitting down to the wedding breakfast is long enough to make the wedding guests grouchy, let alone small children. Be armed with more snacks than you think you’ll need! Waiting around will really become apparent on the day and you do not want a ‘hangry’ baby on your hands!

Don’t steal the limelight

While we all love a blue-eyed angel dressed in a floaty pink tutu or mini tweed waistcoat for a special occasion, there are only so many awww’s they will get before the bride and groom start to tire of the averted attention. And what are the odds that he or she is going to get uncomfortable and want to take it off at some point?! Be prepared with a change of clothes – they’ll no doubt let you know when they are unhappy in their outfit!

Looking for the best child-pleasing games and ideas to entertain them at weddings? We share 10 top tips on ways to keep your kids happy for hours!