A blog by Becci! Our lovely deputy editor documents her very own perfect proposal during a romantic weekend away at Headland Hotel, Newquay where the summer weather shone at it’s best for what was a huge surprise!

Starting with the proposal…

Friday afternoon was one of those where you’re sat at your desk wishing time away – I’m sure you all know that feeling! You see, I was heading to Cornwall for the weekend with my long-term boyfriend, Ben (we got together when we were 14 and at school together!), to stay at The Headland Hotel and Spa, where I have always wanted to stay. The imposing hotel sits proudly at the edge of a cliff top, overlooking Cornwall’s famous Fistral Bay, and with panoramic views of the sea, the hotels setting couldn’t be more stunning – the perfect place to say your vows, indulge in a relaxing mini-moon or, as it happens, get engaged! Cornwall is close to both of our hearts because we have had many weekends and holidays there over the years, including our very first holiday together. The weather was set to be glorious, so to say I was excited would be an understatement…

On arrival we sat outside over looking the ocean for a drink before getting ready for dinner in the hotel’s Samphire restaurant. I’m not much of a drinker, so I already had a warm glow when we ventured inside. At this point nothing seemed unusual and Ben suggesting we head to our room to get ready was nothing out of the ordinary – as a self-confessed late person he is always hurrying me along! So up we went.

After many trips to the wardrobe while he was unpacking (which I thought was a little odd – he’s a bit of a faffer, but this was quite extreme!), he decided to go downstairs to get a drink, but actually came back without one, saying he would just wait because we would be going down to the restaurant shortly. I still didn’t suspect anything, but felt slightly irritated at his indecision!

A few minutes later there was a knock at the door, Ben opened it and stepped into the corridor. He walked back into the room carrying a tray with two glasses of Champagne, a selection of sweet treats – anyone who knows me knows cake is the way to my heart – and a familiar little blue box tied up with white ribbon. By now my excitement levels had reached fever pitch. Ben managed to put the tray down without spilling an Champagne, thankfully, and very dashingly dropped to one knee to ask me to spend the rest of my life with him. Without hesitation, I said yes!