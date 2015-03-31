We often hear about how women prepare for their wedding, but what do men need to do? It’s important that they get involved and not just sit back and wait until the big day comes!

So, we’ve got a guide from Melissa Rae Photography explaining exactly what men need to know about being a groom…

Pitch in for the Big Three

You know the 80/20 rule, right? Basically, 80% of wedding costs will come from 20% of the decisions. So the trick is to help your fiancée with the right 20%, which means pitching in on the Big Three: the guest list, the date, the venue. There is no need to take control of these areas, but helping out can save a lot of money.

Have an opinion

This is your wedding too, so get in on the planning. Pick a few things that interest you such as food (who doesn’t food interest?!), the music, or maybe even the flowers – who knows!

Have your gifts ready

It’s common for the groom to buy a gift for the best man, so this duty falls to YOU. Some grooms also buy a gift for the bride to open on the morning of the wedding. If you do this, be careful in buying any kind of jewellery as your fiancée will have chosen the accessories she will wear on the day well in advance.

Choose a suitable outfit

Whatever you choose, discuss it with your fiancée first. This is particularly important for any areas where you are introducing colour, such as your tie. Your fiancée may want to make sure it fits with the overall colour scheme of the wedding.

Relish your wedding registry

It may seem like a tedious task, but think about it: You get to wander around a store, picking things you want or need for your house and it’s likely that someone will buy it for you – you can’t beat that. Make the most of it!

Give her a break

If she’s doing the majority of the planning for your wedding, she’s probably bordering on wedding overload. Give her a night to relax, cook her dinner, do the dishes, rent her favourite movie and remind her why wedding planning is worth all the stress!

Manage your men

Ensure you pick a friend you can trust to be responsible for bringing your ring to the ceremony. Your guys don’t have to be saints, but they will have responsibilities, and it’s your job to make sure they know what they are.

Get sentimental

The day of your wedding, send her a gift, flowers, or a sweet note to read while she’s getting ready. Alternatively, at the reception, pull the videographer aside and tape a special message to her. She’ll see it later and we promise, she’ll love you all the more.

Get fit

You’ll be photographed more on this day than on every other day of your life combined. Make the effort in the months leading up to the wedding to get in shape, and stay in shape.

Practice the first dance

As men, we’re not supposed to like it, but under the right circumstances, it’s fun. Take lessons with your fiancée (everyone does it!) and ENJOY it. It’s something you don’t do everyday, so don’t take it for granted.

Plan the honeymoon

Take the lead on this job – it’s a winner. Unlike wedding planning, there’s no etiquette and no formalities. Book way in advance and consider the half ‘n’ half technique – where half the honeymoon trip is adventure, and half’s on the beach.

Picking your best man…

Most common choices are:

Close male friends or brothers

Occasionally it’s female friends

Some even choose their dad

Your best man needs to be:

Reliable

Punctual

Personable

Bad reasons for picking your best man:

You feel obliged to

He is the funniest

Most photogenic

Closest in height

The best stag party organiser

Who to include in the groom’s speech…

The father of the bride

The guests

The bride

Individuals; those who helped organize or plan the event, the bridesmaids who helped your wife, the groomsmen and the best man who helped you

We’re sure this has helped you, and we have no doubt that you’ll be a great groom if you follow this guide from Melissa Rae Photography.