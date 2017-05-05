Feature Image: Lisa Alexandra Photography

 

Selecting flowers for your wedding day is exciting and stressful all at the same time! You’ll want to create a bouquet that reflects your one-of-a-kind love and celebrates the two of you, while representing your theme beautifully, too.

Whether you’ve set your wedding date for a warm spring day or a fall afternoon, knowing which popular wedding florals are in bloom can help you narrow your selection and even save money. To help you create a picture perfect bouquet, ProFlowers put together quite possibly the most useful guide featuring wedding flowers by season and colour availability…your welcome!

 

wedding flowers by season
www.proflowers.com

 

 

What flower varieties and colours are available in your wedding season?!

