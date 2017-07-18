The Most Common First Date Fails And Fibs Revealed!

Love has got to start from somewhere, so we’re talking the best AND worst first date fails and fibs! You might want to have a little look at this survey from hen and stag company, Chillisauce.co.uk which reveals just how important impressing the other person on a first date is to us…

Showing results from 8,000 people across the UK, we discovered some questionable first date habits, including top turn offs and the most-popular lies that are told. Interested? We thought you would be!

Chocolates, flowers, and fibs

The results show that 61% of people lie to impress on a first date. In fact, singles looking for love are twice as likely to give their date a bunch of lies than flowers or chocolates.

When asked about what they lie about on first dates, the results show that over a third of women are most likely to lie about being younger (37%), their profession (19%), and where they’re from (15%).

However, men are more likely to lie about their profession (25%), amount of previous relationships (18%) and exaggerate their overall wealth, like the size of their house, the types of holiday they go on, their job responsibilities and past experience (29%).

Top turn offs

First date deal-breakers? For 27% of women, it was arrogance and overconfidence that said goodbye to the chances of a second date…

Whilst most men (37%) found the biggest turn off to be a woman who is constantly on her phone. But it doesn’t look like putting down the phone and swapping it for the wine glass is the answer, with 1 in 10 men claiming to be put off by a woman who drank too much or got drunk on the first date.

The worst findings…

14% of women would give a false name on a first date

on a first date 18% of men would lie about their previous relationships or marriages

or marriages An entrepreneur , pilot or investment banker are among the top three professions a man would pretend to be on a first date

, pilot or investment banker are among the top three professions a man would pretend to be on a first date Women were most likely to pretend to be a model , teacher or an interior designer

, teacher or an interior designer The biggest turn offs include someone eating off your plate, lengthy toilet breaks and what drinks are ordered.

Rachel Harrison at Chillisauce said, “We’re lucky enough to help thousands of brides and grooms-to-be organise one of the most memorable weekends of their lives. However, every relationship must begin somewhere, so we wanted to find out more about that point. The public has shared their secrets with us, and this survey is a first of its kind. What we really took away from the results is the lengths that both men and women will go to standout and impress on a first date, rather than just tell fibs“.