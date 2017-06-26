The Best Wedding Dresses To Dance In!

Show off those dancing shoes in one of these chic styles…

Wedding dresses to dance in: Jumpsuits, trouser suits, loose fitting gowns or tea-length dresses; if you love to dance, opt for a bridal style that will allow you to do so without holding you back. You could even change into a second, more relaxed dress for your evening reception and hit the dance floor to shake your tail feather in style! Either way, it is important to take into consideration how long you will be wearing your dress and how comfortable you feel in it. If comfortability and your ability to dance is directing you with your dream dress it may be a good idea to let your boutique know before you go for your first trying on session! That way they can suggest further styles that will not only look stunning but provide the support and movement you need.

Tea Length Kelsey Rose v neck gown with an illusion bodice. This dress features a detailed lace overlay that will look oh so elegant when you twirl on the dance floor!

Cap sleeves and an illusion neckline provide a pretty contrast to the satin finish tea dress. This dress is the perfect balance in support and style on the dance floor and provides subtle details for an unfussy bridal look with a satin bow belt and lace hem finish.

Shear petal-esque skirt and floaty sleeves with applique floral top and vintage high neck.

True Bride have reinvented the short skirt wedding dress with the most subtle waterfall skirt which gently bells out from it’s embellished belted waistline, supporting sweetheart bodice and similarly embellished illusion sleeves.

Sassi Holford have similarly created their version of the graduating waterfall skirt with a slightly looser rippling effect material that flows from a structured applique sleeveless bodice.

Rita Mae thrives on a retro vintage look and traditional layered tea length skirt finished with a subtle lace overlay. The slight v neck shape and delicate straps offer a tasteful and sexy shape for the younger and older bride. This style deserves to be paired with a pair of fun peep toe court shoes.