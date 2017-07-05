19 Of The Best Rustic UK Barn Venues.
This issue, we’ve turned our attention to the best rustic UK barn venues right NOW! It’s safe to say we wouldn’t blame any couple for wanting the rustic charm and nature inspired architecture that this style of venue offers in abundance! But as unique as every couple is, barn venues aren’t all the same either. Some offer additional outdoor spaces for entertaining or larger wedding parties, idyllic countryside backdrops and romantic reception rooms in need of minimal decoration.
Let historic tales and unique characteristics tell the story of each venues’ heritage and development within their surrounding organic landscape. Designed to evoke romance, fall in love with quirky outbuildings, festival yurts and miles and miles of coastal country views…
Boconnoc | 18th Century Stable Yard Barn
The 18th-century Stable Yard at Boconnoc is a wonderfully romantic setting with four fabulous barns, a courtyard and breathtaking views across the Boconnoc parkland. Say your vows in the rustic Coach House while the sun pours through the open oak doors. Your wedding breakfast can be an elegant affair in the beautiful Soane Room or a casual feast with trestle tables and hay bales in the courtyard. Dance the night away in the festoon lit courtyard. And when it is time for bed, there are three luxurious cottages just a few steps away.
The Tythe Barn | Original Lambing Farm
An award-winning venue and stylish wedding setting, The Tythe Barn stages many events, but says that weddings are their ‘thing’. The 14th-century barn exudes style with its combination of original features and quality interior styling. As it was the old lambing barn on the family farm, the team have been passionate about the refurbishment of the barn and attention to detail has been vital. Now, The Tythe Barn provides the most amazing setting, fortunately joined by a professional team of chefs as their in-house caterers. They are also confident that, having hosted a few, they know how to put on a good wedding.
With the option to get married inside or out and two further adjoining barns, The Tythe Barn offers huge flexibility. Plus, there’s a wonderfully restored barn dedicated solely for the bride and her bridesmaids to get ready in and much more…
Blackwell Grange | Cotswolds Barn And Walled Garden
From its tranquil Cotswolds location, to the elegant, contemporary interior design and exceptional attention to detail, Blackwell Grange is a special place to say “I do”. The spaces are diverse and characterful. From the original Thatch Barn, where your ceremony will take place and across the Apple Tree Lawn to the contemporary Orchard Barn, the venue for your wedding breakfast and celebration. There are lots of stunning photo opportunities everywhere you turn. As your wedding day draws to a close, you can spend the night in the Hayloft Honeymoon Cottage, overlooking the Walled Herb Garden.
Gaynes Park | Woodland Country Estate
Gaynes Park is a stylish and contemporary wedding venue in Essex, set in the grounds of a historic country estate which has been in the Chisenhale-Marsh family for generations. The picturesque venue is surrounded by British countryside, made up of farmland and woodland. Given its secluded and tranquil setting, it is hard to believe that this superb country wedding venue is at the end of the busy Central Line. It is only minutes from the M25 and M11 at Epping, an ideal location and easily accessible for all of your family and friends.
Notley Abbey | Impressive Rural Abbey and Garden Barn
Notley Abbey is a magnificent country house wedding venue with a truly magical past. Once the home of Laurence Olivier and ‘Gone with the Wind’ actress Vivien Leigh,
this impressive Abbey, on the border of Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, can be your dream home for 24 hours. A one-of-a-kind, tree-lined driveway leads you to a historic, fairytale wedding venue. Notley Abbey features romantic reception areas, an intimate ceremony hall, glorious grounds and gardens (with the opportunity to host an outdoor wedding). It also offers nine beautifully appointed guest suites and an utterly stunning rustic barn for up to 190 guests.
Eden Barn | Valley Stone Barn
Nestled below the stunning North Pennines Area of Natural Beauty is where you’ll encounter Eden Barn. An exclusive and intimate wedding venue that will immerse your guests in Cumbria’s enchanting Upper Eden Valley. The traditional Westmorland stone barn seats 126 guests for a sit-down meal and 200 for an evening reception. Eden Barn is a family run business who believe that weddings should be fun, relaxed and totally personal to you.
Easton Grange | Contemporary country Barn
Easton Grange is one of the most luxurious barn wedding venues in Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk. As an exclusive use wedding venue, with fabulous on-site accommodation, Easton Grange boasts stunning spaces for all aspects of your wedding, whatever the weather. ‘Contemporary country’ is how Easton Grange is often described and we think it summarises it perfectly. Private, secluded yet within easy reach of Essex, London, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, Easton Grange exudes exclusivity.
Curradine Barns | All-in-one venue and landscaped gardens
Curradine Barns offers a stunning countryside location, atmospheric and beautiful barns and a pretty courtyard and gardens for you to use as your own. As an all-in-one wedding venue, you can celebrate your whole day there – arriving at the barns to get ready ahead of your ceremony. Both the Granary Barn and the Barley Barn boast their own unique charm. The former a romantic and enchanting setting for your ceremony and the Barley Barn a light space oozing rustic glamour. Their stunning landscape gardens will make for a picture perfect wedding album.
Glyngynwydd | Welsh Valley wedding Barn
Give your heart in the heart of Wales! Nestling on the easterly slopes of an unspoilt valley, Glyngynwydd is set in its own 12 acres of land. It is licensed for civil ceremonies, blessings and civil partnerships as well as humanist ceremonies and vow renewals. The bar is a blank canvas for you to create your own wedding wonderland using bunting, fairylights, hay bales and anything else you’d like to bring in!
Birtsmorton Court | Moated House, Barn and gardens
There are many things that make Birtsmorton Court so bewitching, there’s a moat for starters, with a Grade-I listed medieval manor found inside. One of the major highlights of this venue are the beautiful grounds and gardens surrounding. If you’ve always dreamed of marrying outside, surrounded by topiary and stunning flowers then Birtsmorton Court is your answer. Their White Garden, licensed for civil ceremonies, is so enchanting you really could spend all day there. There’s an elegant marquee on site too, complete with stone floor and a converted barn decked in fairy lights for you to dance the night away. It’s a rustic countryside dream!
Elmore Court | Eco-friendly Meadow Roof Marquee
Elmore Court is a Grade-II listed property located in the village of Elmore in Gloucestershire. The house sits elevated in 1,000 acres of beautiful countryside with stunning views of the Cotswolds and the River Severn. The Gilly flower ballroom
is a unique eco-friendly dinner and dancing venue, Elmore’s take on a permanent marquee. The Gilly flower is built with ‘rammed’ earth from the fields and a meadow roof so that it blends in with the surrounding countryside. It also offers dining, a smart built-in drinks bar, a dance-floor, a DJ booth and stage with high quality sound system. There are also huge seated windows with far-reaching views over the Cotswolds, outdoor decking and cosy fire pit.
Gwel An Mor | Cornish Coastal Barn
Gwel an Mor is a beautiful Cornish coastal wedding destination, with the main venue being a rustic barn with a luxurious interior. Part of the five-star, multi award-winning holiday resort on the North Cornwall coast, the Barn at Gwel an Mor features a wood clad exterior with a glamorous marquee lined interior. This can seat up to 110 or 200 for evening receptions. Surrounded by woodland, Gwel an Mor has a beautiful yurt which can be used as alternative space for intimate weddings.
Houghton Lodge Gardens | Countryside Lodge and Kitchen Gardens
Divinely dinky for six, The Fishing Hut at Houghton Lodge Gardens Hampshire, is wrapped in romance. Set on the banks of the River Test, this dreamy little gem is in rural paradise. 14 acres of gardens provide a confetti of vibrant colour, flower borders, topiary and kitchen gardens. A woodland grotto and water meadows set the scene beautifully. The privately owned Houghton Lodge and gardens offers a selection of ceremony or reception rooms and lawns for marquees. Fishing Hut hire costs £1,000 (unlimited guests in the walled garden).
Cott Farm Barn | Exclusive Use Timber Barn
The Barn at Cott Farm in Somerset offers flexible hire options in a gorgeous countryside setting. This timber barn comes furnished with handmade tables and wooden chairs to seat 150 guests and a rustic bar. The neutral décor and wooden beams twinkling with fairy lights create a stylish twist on rustic. Feel free to decorate to suit your own theme. Packages are tailored to suit you, and guests can stay overnight in luxury furnished bell tents. Prices start at £3,500 and include exclusive use from Friday to Monday.
Camp Katur | Outdoor Barns And Tipi’s
Camp Katur is the perfect alternative wedding venue for an unforgettable experience in a magical setting! Set within the natural beauty of a 250-acre Camp Hill Estate, there are a variety of venue options available for hire. Areas include the tranquil woodland ceremony area set among pine trees, rustic outer barn and inner converted Orangery barn. Both of which can be transformed with a little imagination into a beautiful venue for your special day. There is also land available to hire for you to source in your own pop-up structure like a yurt, tipi or marquee.
River Cottage | Famous Farmhouse and Barn
Tucked away in a valley on the border of Devon and Dorset, River Cottage makes the perfect setting to say “I do” right on the farm. With the famous farmhouse as the backdrop, your guests can sip a glass of bubbles while wandering among the organic veggies. Food is at the heart of what the team at River Cottage do and love, you’ll get the chance to design your dream menu with their expert chefs to wow your guests. After your sumptuous feast it’s time to dance the night away in the barn…
rivercottage.net/bespoke-events/weddings
Doxford Barns | Lakeside Barn And Farmhouse
Situated on a secluded and private country estate in Northumberland, Doxford Barns is close to the beach and provides three-day exclusivity. The award-winning team behind Doxford Barns strive to be different to other venues by offering three-day exclusivity with accommodation on site. They also offer options to tailor the venue according to your wedding theme, so that you can relax without feeling rushed on your special day. Doxford Barn seats up to 180 guests with smaller barns are available. It has a 2am alcohol and entertainment license. It is situated next to a three-acre lake and farmhouse lawns that make wonderful photo opportunities.
Lower Barns | Boutique Cornish Barn
Hidden away in the heart of the Cornish countryside, Lower Barns is a boutique wedding venue, specialising in elopements and small-scale weddings up to 20. Blending a joyful riot of colour with plenty of romance, Lower Barns’ luxurious accommodation and stellar service ensure an indulgent and loved-up wedding day. Bring your own booze and dogs are welcome. Cream Tea Weddings start at £799 with a two-night stay.
Leez Priory | Manor & Coach House
Pick the perfect blend of rustic charm and classic elegance with Leez Priory, a picture perfect Tudor manor house set in 40 acres of manicured parkland. In the grounds, the converted Coach House offers a setting with a more rustic character. The entire house and grounds are exclusively yours, allowing you to put your own stamp on your big day. The all-inclusive wedding package allows the venue to have a more hands on approach to planning if you so wish. Overnight accommodation also available for one night or two.