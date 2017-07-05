19 Of The Best Rustic UK Barn Venues.

Glyngynwydd | Welsh Valley wedding Barn

Give your heart in the heart of Wales! Nestling on the easterly slopes of an unspoilt valley, Glyngynwydd is set in its own 12 acres of land. It is licensed for civil ceremonies, blessings and civil partnerships as well as humanist ceremonies and vow renewals. The bar is a blank canvas for you to create your own wedding wonderland using bunting, fairylights, hay bales and anything else you’d like to bring in!

glyngynwydd.co.uk

Birtsmorton Court | Moated House, Barn and gardens

There are many things that make Birtsmorton Court so bewitching, there’s a moat for starters, with a Grade-I listed medieval manor found inside. One of the major highlights of this venue are the beautiful grounds and gardens surrounding. If you’ve always dreamed of marrying outside, surrounded by topiary and stunning flowers then Birtsmorton Court is your answer. Their White Garden, licensed for civil ceremonies, is so enchanting you really could spend all day there. There’s an elegant marquee on site too, complete with stone floor and a converted barn decked in fairy lights for you to dance the night away. It’s a rustic countryside dream!

birtsmortoncourt.com

Elmore Court | Eco-friendly Meadow Roof Marquee

Elmore Court is a Grade-II listed property located in the village of Elmore in Gloucestershire. The house sits elevated in 1,000 acres of beautiful countryside with stunning views of the Cotswolds and the River Severn. The Gilly flower ballroom

is a unique eco-friendly dinner and dancing venue, Elmore’s take on a permanent marquee. The Gilly flower is built with ‘rammed’ earth from the fields and a meadow roof so that it blends in with the surrounding countryside. It also offers dining, a smart built-in drinks bar, a dance-floor, a DJ booth and stage with high quality sound system. There are also huge seated windows with far-reaching views over the Cotswolds, outdoor decking and cosy fire pit.

elmorecourt.com

Gwel An Mor | Cornish Coastal Barn

Gwel an Mor is a beautiful Cornish coastal wedding destination, with the main venue being a rustic barn with a luxurious interior. Part of the five-star, multi award-winning holiday resort on the North Cornwall coast, the Barn at Gwel an Mor features a wood clad exterior with a glamorous marquee lined interior. This can seat up to 110 or 200 for evening receptions. Surrounded by woodland, Gwel an Mor has a beautiful yurt which can be used as alternative space for intimate weddings.

gwelanmor.com/venue/weddings

Houghton Lodge Gardens | Countryside Lodge and Kitchen Gardens

Divinely dinky for six, The Fishing Hut at Houghton Lodge Gardens Hampshire, is wrapped in romance. Set on the banks of the River Test, this dreamy little gem is in rural paradise. 14 acres of gardens provide a confetti of vibrant colour, flower borders, topiary and kitchen gardens. A woodland grotto and water meadows set the scene beautifully. The privately owned Houghton Lodge and gardens offers a selection of ceremony or reception rooms and lawns for marquees. Fishing Hut hire costs £1,000 (unlimited guests in the walled garden).

houghtonlodge.co.uk

Cott Farm Barn | Exclusive Use Timber Barn

The Barn at Cott Farm in Somerset offers flexible hire options in a gorgeous countryside setting. This timber barn comes furnished with handmade tables and wooden chairs to seat 150 guests and a rustic bar. The neutral décor and wooden beams twinkling with fairy lights create a stylish twist on rustic. Feel free to decorate to suit your own theme. Packages are tailored to suit you, and guests can stay overnight in luxury furnished bell tents. Prices start at £3,500 and include exclusive use from Friday to Monday.

cottfarmwedding.co.uk

Camp Katur | Outdoor Barns And Tipi’s

Camp Katur is the perfect alternative wedding venue for an unforgettable experience in a magical setting! Set within the natural beauty of a 250-acre Camp Hill Estate, there are a variety of venue options available for hire. Areas include the tranquil woodland ceremony area set among pine trees, rustic outer barn and inner converted Orangery barn. Both of which can be transformed with a little imagination into a beautiful venue for your special day. There is also land available to hire for you to source in your own pop-up structure like a yurt, tipi or marquee.

campkatur.com

River Cottage | Famous Farmhouse and Barn

Tucked away in a valley on the border of Devon and Dorset, River Cottage makes the perfect setting to say “I do” right on the farm. With the famous farmhouse as the backdrop, your guests can sip a glass of bubbles while wandering among the organic veggies. Food is at the heart of what the team at River Cottage do and love, you’ll get the chance to design your dream menu with their expert chefs to wow your guests. After your sumptuous feast it’s time to dance the night away in the barn…

rivercottage.net/bespoke-events/weddings

Doxford Barns | Lakeside Barn And Farmhouse

Situated on a secluded and private country estate in Northumberland, Doxford Barns is close to the beach and provides three-day exclusivity. The award-winning team behind Doxford Barns strive to be different to other venues by offering three-day exclusivity with accommodation on site. They also offer options to tailor the venue according to your wedding theme, so that you can relax without feeling rushed on your special day. Doxford Barn seats up to 180 guests with smaller barns are available. It has a 2am alcohol and entertainment license. It is situated next to a three-acre lake and farmhouse lawns that make wonderful photo opportunities.

doxfordweddings.com

Lower Barns | Boutique Cornish Barn

Hidden away in the heart of the Cornish countryside, Lower Barns is a boutique wedding venue, specialising in elopements and small-scale weddings up to 20. Blending a joyful riot of colour with plenty of romance, Lower Barns’ luxurious accommodation and stellar service ensure an indulgent and loved-up wedding day. Bring your own booze and dogs are welcome. Cream Tea Weddings start at £799 with a two-night stay.

lowerbarnswedding.co.uk

Leez Priory | Manor & Coach House

Pick the perfect blend of rustic charm and classic elegance with Leez Priory, a picture perfect Tudor manor house set in 40 acres of manicured parkland. In the grounds, the converted Coach House offers a setting with a more rustic character. The entire house and grounds are exclusively yours, allowing you to put your own stamp on your big day. The all-inclusive wedding package allows the venue to have a more hands on approach to planning if you so wish. Overnight accommodation also available for one night or two.

leez-priory.co.uk